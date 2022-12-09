ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania health officials push to make naloxone more available at pharmacies

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Juul to pay $38M in settlement for targeting Pennsylvania youth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Juul will pay $38 million in a settlement with Pennsylvania after the attorney general's office said it targeted teenagers and deceived consumers about e-cigarette safety.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the electronic cigarette manufacturer in 2020, accusing Juul of targeting young people "with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook" and violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.    The terms of the settlement announced Monday limit how Juul can market and advertise in Pennsylvania. The company can't target sales to youth, put up billboards within 1,000 feet of schools or claim that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A wish for a Christmas miracle in Pennsylvania | Letter

I’ve been very good this year. I stopped eating sugar, walked almost every day, and was kind to my neighbors regardless of what political signs they have.I also spent a lot of time talking to groups from opposite sides of the political spectrum who came together to support things like keeping kids safe from lead exposure, reforming parole, and adequately funding public schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
