Pennsylvania health officials push to make naloxone more available at pharmacies
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
Infection, patient falls cited as concerns in central PA hospitals. See safety grades
Here’s how central Pennsylvania hospitals performed in the latest safety ratings from watchdog group Leapfrog.
Juul to pay $38M in settlement for targeting Pennsylvania youth
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Juul will pay $38 million in a settlement with Pennsylvania after the attorney general's office said it targeted teenagers and deceived consumers about e-cigarette safety.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the electronic cigarette manufacturer in 2020, accusing Juul of targeting young people "with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook" and violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The terms of the settlement announced Monday limit how Juul can market and advertise in Pennsylvania. The company can't target sales to youth, put up billboards within 1,000 feet of schools or claim that...
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
What is the state of nursing home and assisted living facilities within Pennsylvania and what are some ways to make them better?
According to The National Center for Health Statistics, residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities are older, sicker and more compromised by impairments than in the past. In addition to the challenges residents face, facilities are faced with challenges that make it difficult to provide the care that residents...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Pa. liquor control board employees, families banned from high-end liquor lotteries
Competition for the limited-release of high-end Pappy Van Winkle products offered by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) last month in a lottery didn’t include any bourbon enthusiasts who work for the agency. Neither did it include any of those 6,800 employees’ spouses, agency board members, their children regardless...
Former Girl Scouts CEO, influential leader Frances Hesselbein dies at 107 at home in Lehigh Valley
Frances Hesselbein, the former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA who was known internationally for her service and leadership in the nonprofit and corporate worlds, has died at her home in the Lehigh Valley. She was 107. The Girl Scouts and other organizations announced Hesselbein’s death on Sunday with...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
'As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m just very excited and proud to be a part of this,' team member Eric Gutshall said. The post Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
A wish for a Christmas miracle in Pennsylvania | Letter
I’ve been very good this year. I stopped eating sugar, walked almost every day, and was kind to my neighbors regardless of what political signs they have.I also spent a lot of time talking to groups from opposite sides of the political spectrum who came together to support things like keeping kids safe from lead exposure, reforming parole, and adequately funding public schools.
