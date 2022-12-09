ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky outlasts Hawkeyes in OT

Another impressive road victory for the Wisconsin Badger basketball team as they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City Sunday evening 78-75 in overtime. The Badgers (8-2, 2-0) were in control late, leading 60-52 with just over a minute remaining in regulation, but a couple of missed free throws, an untimely turnover fueled Iowa to 8 straight points to force the extra period. The Hawkeyes led through most of the overtime until Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl came up with big steals that were converted into points and a Iowa desperation three at the buzzer just missed. Wahl led Wisconsin with 21 points. They’ll return to the floor on Thursday night at Kohl Center hosting Lehigh.
IOWA CITY, IA
Dairy Innovation Hub successes highlighted at Board of Regents meeting

Earlier today, industry representatives joined students and faculty to highlight the accomplishments of the UW System’s Dairy Innovation Hub at the December Board of Regents meeting. The Hub, which is supported by a $7.8M investment from the State of Wisconsin, launched in 2019 to harness research and learning at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing dairy products in an economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable manner.
WISCONSIN STATE
2023 DMC Enrollment Deadline Extended to January 31

Madison, Wis. – The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently announced that it has extended the enrollment and coverage election period for 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) to Jan. 31, 2023. The program’s previous deadline was Dec. 9, 2022. This safety net program offers margin protection to...
MADISON, WI
Madison Katzenberger of Monroe, WI is Crowned National Hereford Queen

Madison Katzenberger, of Monroe, WI has been selected as the 2023 National Hereford Queen. Madison was crowned as National Hereford Queen on October 23, at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, MO. As the National Hereford Queen, Madison is a spokeswoman for the Hereford breed, cattle producers, industry...
MONROE, WI
Looming Red Cross Strike Could Disrupt Important Holiday Season Blood Drives

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – About 200 American Red Cross employees in Wisconsin are threatening to go on strike. The union accuses Red Cross officials of refusing to bargain in good faith. They say management canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings, and at the one they did attend …workers were told there wasn’t money for wage increases.
MADISON, WI

