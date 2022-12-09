Another impressive road victory for the Wisconsin Badger basketball team as they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City Sunday evening 78-75 in overtime. The Badgers (8-2, 2-0) were in control late, leading 60-52 with just over a minute remaining in regulation, but a couple of missed free throws, an untimely turnover fueled Iowa to 8 straight points to force the extra period. The Hawkeyes led through most of the overtime until Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl came up with big steals that were converted into points and a Iowa desperation three at the buzzer just missed. Wahl led Wisconsin with 21 points. They’ll return to the floor on Thursday night at Kohl Center hosting Lehigh.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO