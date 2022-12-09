ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Explosion destroys home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosion destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3200 block of Crest Road. A neighbor described it as a "sonic boom" that rattled the neighborhood. Photos from the scene show a leveled structure,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deer crashes through window of restaurant in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There was an unusual break-in at a restaurant in Gettysburg. A deer crashed through the window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on Baltimore Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The incident was caught on video, which you can watch in the video player above.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted

RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
RED LION, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg

A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania

A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police are investigating armed robbery of Speedway in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Carlisle convenience store. It occurred Saturday at 5:27 a.m. at a Speedway, located on the 700 block of N. Hanover St., according to North Middleton Township Police. Investigators say three unidentified suspects dressed in black entered the store,...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy