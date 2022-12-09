Read full article on original website
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
WGAL
Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
WGAL
Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video
Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
WGAL
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
WGAL
Explosion destroys home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosion destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3200 block of Crest Road. A neighbor described it as a "sonic boom" that rattled the neighborhood. Photos from the scene show a leveled structure,...
skooknews.com
Speed Limits Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Luzerne Counties. As of 2:00pm, Sunday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
WGAL
Deer crashes through window of restaurant in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There was an unusual break-in at a restaurant in Gettysburg. A deer crashed through the window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on Baltimore Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The incident was caught on video, which you can watch in the video player above.
abc27.com
York County teen allegedly pointed gun & was under the influence, caused school lockdown
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old York County man for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another person, prompting school lockdowns on Tuesday. State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area of West Broadway and North Main Streets in Red Lion...
WGAL
Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted
RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
WGAL
Running vehicles stolen in Harrisburg, including one with 4-month-old child inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several unattended running vehicles were stolen over the weekend in Harrisburg, including one with a 4-month-old child inside. Harrisburg police said the child was found unharmed in the abandoned minivan after an approximately two-hour search, but it all could have been avoided had the vehicle been secured and the child not left alone.
State Police continue search for Eric Pyles, 22 years after his disappearance in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020. State Police are continuing to search for a Virginia youth who went missing in Lebanon County nearly 22 years ago. Eric Wayne Pyles, who was 12 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen...
WGAL
Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg
A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
Police are investigating armed robbery of Speedway in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Carlisle convenience store. It occurred Saturday at 5:27 a.m. at a Speedway, located on the 700 block of N. Hanover St., according to North Middleton Township Police. Investigators say three unidentified suspects dressed in black entered the store,...
