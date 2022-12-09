Read full article on original website
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Local Smash Burger Joint Will Have Sewickley Residents Feeling Over The Moon In 2023?
Sewickley’s about to be moonstruck. Moonlit Burgers, a local restaurant chain, is bringing a storefront to 517 Locust Place. The new location is expected to open in late 2023. There currently are sites at 1426 Potomac Ave. in Dormont and on the campus of Duquesne University. Mike McCoy, who...
tablemagazine.com
Rivers Casino is Celebrating the Season
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating the season with holiday “spirit”—Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus at Martorano’s Prime, seasonal cocktails at Wheelhouse, and, for a different kind of spirit, TLC’s Theresa Caputo in February. Holiday Dinners at Martorano’s Prime. Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American...
pghcitypaper.com
New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news
Apteka received another shout-out from the New York Times, this time in the article "25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year." Contributor Brett Anderson cited the restaurant's Celeriac Schnitzel, writing that the " delicately crisp" dish proves "Apteka’s guiding principle: Eastern European cuisine is an underused...
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top making 2023 tour stop in Pittsburgh area
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two iconic rock bands have joined together for a tour and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area next year. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”
nomadlawyer.org
Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
Bob and Celina Pompeani read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Kennywood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a pretty special storytime for kids and families at Kennywood's Holiday Lights.It was a Pompeani twofer Friday night at the reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas!Bob Pompeani was joined by his daughter Celina for the holiday tradition.
Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture and more to Pittsburgh
MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all. "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 11, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Original one-act play to premier at Freeport Theatre Festival. Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top co-headlining tour visiting Star Lake
A pair of classic rock favorites are bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour to the Pittsburgh area late next summer. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, both members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will visit the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023. Uncle Kracker will open the show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
Ligonier artist tells history through artwork
Steve Patricia had a dream when he was young: to someday work for National Geographic. Patricia looked at the nonprofit as an organization that created “art for science’s sake.” As someone who grew up interested in science, history and art, he was drawn to that type of work.
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
Winter storm watch issued for ice accumulations in higher terrain outside Pittsburgh
Locations in higher terrain outside of Pittsburgh could see ice accumulating Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday. With cold air in place, freezing rain will start developing over the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In lower elevations, Shallenberger said the...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in Pennsylvania and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
Pittsburgh Weather: A quiet Sunday, but snow arriving soon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're only 10 days away from the official start of the winter season, but we're already feeling like it! ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow/winter precip possible Thursday & Friday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere is a chance for some flurries tonight and early tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is likely. Most of us tomorrow will be stuck in the 30s with morning lows around 30° then afternoon highs around 40°. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be very chilly in the mid-20s, but...
