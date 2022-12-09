ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

tablemagazine.com

Rivers Casino is Celebrating the Season

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating the season with holiday “spirit”—Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus at Martorano’s Prime, seasonal cocktails at Wheelhouse, and, for a different kind of spirit, TLC’s Theresa Caputo in February. Holiday Dinners at Martorano’s Prime. Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news

Apteka received another shout-out from the New York Times, this time in the article "25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year." Contributor Brett Anderson cited the restaurant's Celeriac Schnitzel, writing that the " delicately crisp" dish proves "Apteka’s guiding principle: Eastern European cuisine is an underused...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture and more to Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all.  "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 11, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Original one-act play to premier at Freeport Theatre Festival. Freeport...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022

Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top co-headlining tour visiting Star Lake

A pair of classic rock favorites are bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour to the Pittsburgh area late next summer. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, both members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will visit the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023. Uncle Kracker will open the show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022

The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Ligonier artist tells history through artwork

Steve Patricia had a dream when he was young: to someday work for National Geographic. Patricia looked at the nonprofit as an organization that created “art for science’s sake.” As someone who grew up interested in science, history and art, he was drawn to that type of work.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41;  Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A quiet Sunday, but snow arriving soon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're only 10 days away from the official start of the winter season, but we're already feeling like it! ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow/winter precip possible Thursday & Friday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere is a chance for some flurries tonight and early tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is likely. Most of us tomorrow will be stuck in the 30s with morning lows around 30° then afternoon highs around 40°. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be very chilly in the mid-20s, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA

