5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Cookies galore

The annual Christmas Cookie Tour is set for 5 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Irwin.

Local businesses, churches and restaurants will be open to offer cookie samples, while supplies last. The family-friendly festivities will include horse and carriage rides, Christmas karaoke, kids’ cookie decorating and a visit from Santa Claus.

Sponsor is Irwin Business & Professional Association. For more information, visit downtownirwin.com.

Holiday happy hour

“Let it snow” is the theme for the Art on Tap 2.0 happy hour, from 6 to 8 p.m. today at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

The party will include music by The Joey Caporali Duo, light bites, a seasonal specialty bar with sangria and spiked eggnog, a gallery scavenger hunt for portraits depicted as gingerbread men, an Ugly (Or Not) Sweater Contest with prizes, a fire pit for roasting s’mores and viewing of the outdoor Winter Lights display.

Fee for the 21-and-older event is $15, or $12 for members, and includes one drink. Registration is recommended at 888-718-4253 or thewestmoreland.org.

Light up The Lamp

Two tribute bands will be kickin’ out the jams this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:

Completely Unchained, the Ultimate Van Halen Tribute, 8 p.m. today. The four-piece outfit recreates the look, musical skill and stage energy of vintage Van Halen, circa 1978-1984. Tickets are $30.

Antz Marching, a Dave Matthews Tribute Band, 8 p.m. Saturday. The group focuses on accurate reproductions of Dave Matthews Band live performances. Tickets are $26.

For more information and reservations, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Make it work

Family Maker Day is planned for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.

The monthly session features an array of Maker Space activities and equipment for the whole family to try, with options that may include building, sewing, crafting, electronics, designing and other types of making.

All ages welcome. No registration is needed. The program is funded through the United Way Early Careers grant.

For more information, call 724-83 or visit wlnonline.org.

No humbugs allowed

Tiny Tim, Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley and other classic Charles Dickens’ characters will take the stage for a new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Clayton Phillips, at 6 p.m. Sunday in The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

The production features professional actors in period costumes, puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, 26 traditional carols woven throughout and a timeless message of the redemptive power of kindness and love.

Tickets are $18-$60 at 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.