Allentown, PA

Allentown to spend $1.5 million on ‘credible messengers.’ Here’s how they can help tackle youth gun violence

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
The community holds a vigil Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Stevens Park in Allentown for Treshawn Tracy, an Allen High School sophomore and junior varsity football player who was fatally shot nearby Sunday afternoon. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Allentown resident Jose Rivera has been both “a victim and a perpetrator” of gun violence. Now, he is helping steer Allentown kids away from the path he once took.

Rivera is a certified “credible messenger,” helping mentor 17 at-risk students at Raub Middle School.

“Out of these 17 kids, six of them have been taken off probation,” Rivera said at a recent Allentown City Council meeting. “Why? Because I paid attention to what their needs were. I listened to what they were saying.”

Allentown kids now might benefit from more mentors like Rivera. The city is putting $1.5 million of its American Rescue Plan dollars toward a youth mentorship program that activists say is the first step toward curbing the city’s gun violence problem.

The city is still reeling from several deadly shootings this year, including the killing of Treshawn Tracy, a 15-year-old Allen sophomore and junior varsity football player, in September. Allentown, population 125,000, has seen at least nine homicides in 2022.

Several city activists urged the investment at a Wednesday night council meeting, where members voted to pass Mayor Matt Tuerk’s $138 million budget, and said it could be transformative for at-risk kids in Allentown.

The $1.5 million would fund a “certified credible messengers program,” which would pair adult mentors from Allentown with at-risk youth in the city. Messengers work with local courts to connect with young people in the juvenile justice system to bond, share their stories and help steer them away from gangs, crime and drugs.

Dennis Febo, director of the New Jersey credible messenger movement, testified to council in August about the benefits of such a program. A credible messenger can understand an Allentown kid’s upbringing and life more thoroughly than a police officer, social worker or therapist could, he said.

“Their message is going to get a lot further than if I just brought regular Joe Schmoe from the system claiming they’re going to conduct a mental health service,” Febo said.

Rivera is a testament to that point. He spent 13 years in prison and “would have taken a whole different path” if he’d had a mentor growing up, he said Wednesday.

Jeani Garcia, an Allentown activist who lost her son Kareem Fedd to gun violence in 2012, said credible messengers address violence at the root, preventing it from happening in the first place.

“I’m speaking on behalf of a child murdered in the city of Allentown,” Garcia said to City Council. “That violence prevention could have mediated that.”

Garcia, coordinator of the Mother2Mother support group through local nonprofit Promise Neighborhoods, said the organization partners with Lehigh Valley Health Network to send credible messengers to the hospital beds of those who are victims of violent crime. That period is a “critical time” to prevent violent retaliation, Garcia said.

Milagros Canales, president of the Old Fairgrounds Neighborhood Association, said her neighborhood has been the site of several violent crimes and shootings this year. Funding a credible messenger program is a first step forward toward resolving the problem, she said.

“This is not about me, this is about the community. About how we’re afraid to go to our corner store,” Canales said. “We’re tired, and we want to thank you for thinking about putting this line item.”

Tuerk said his administration is “in favor of gun violence prevention programs,” but urged City Council not to fund the program through cash reserves, which is what sponsor Ce-Ce Gerlach originally proposed. Funding the program through the cash reserves would hurt the city’s credit rating and threaten its ability to borrow money in the future, Tuerk said.

Council members voted 4-2 to take $1.5 million from the city’s cash reserves for the program, but then reversed course and voted unanimously to fund the program via ARPA instead.

Gerlach said she hopes the city will keep funding it in future budgets. The city needs to make a long-term commitment to violence prevention, she said.

Gerlach said she hoped Allentown nonprofits who employ credible messengers would soon be able to apply for funding from the city. City Council will hold a meeting to further discuss the program and other allocations at a meeting in January that has not yet been scheduled.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at liweber@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
