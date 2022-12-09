ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

In a time of budget surplus, lawmakers should not overlook a natural solution to climate change

By Kris Larson
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXqHG_0jcv9s6N00

Cattle are grazing a cover crop field, which helps soil health. Photo courtesy of Grant and Dawn Breitkreutz. The authors argue that nature's own solutions to climate change, like better land management, can be a win-win.

Minnesotans face the reality of climate change every day, like more intense rainstorms, hotter heat waves and protracted droughts. Its consequences are showing up in our communities in the form of massive flooding, catastrophic wildfires and instability for farmers, putting Minnesota’s food supply and economy at risk. Our people, wildlife, lands and waters demand action.

Climate change threatens the quintessential characteristics of the Minnesota that we love. A 2022 University of Minnesota study found that average winter low temperatures are already 7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer in much of the state than they were at the beginning of the 20 th Century, and we could lose 60 days of snow cover by the year 2100. A 2019 report from the National Audubon Society tells us that the common loon could lose most of its breeding range in the state over the next 50 years if we fail to act now.

While the world has seen natural shifts in temperature and climate before, those changes occurred over tens of thousands of years — much different from the pace of change we have seen in modern times. Today’s escalating climate threat is primarily the result of a few hundred years of human activity, which has added unprecedented amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere while hampering natural mitigation within our lands and waters.

We need to change Minnesota’s climate trajectory now. With a new Legislature about to convene, leaders have indicated they’re ready to take climate action, and the state revenue forecast released Dec. 6 showed a $17.6 billion surplus — adequate funding to support a bold vision. As they set their climate ambitions for 2023, we want to make sure policymakers include key investments in nature as an effective way to address climate change.

Natural climate solutions are conservation, restoration and improved land management actions that increase carbon storage or avoid greenhouse gas emissions. Minnesota’s prairies, wetlands, peatlands, forests and farmlands all store an immense amount of carbon in plants and in the soil. These natural and working lands have the potential to sequester enough carbon to achieve one-third of Minnesota’s goal to cut emissions in half by 2030, according to 2021 report from The Nature Conservancy.

Implementing these solutions at home would help Minnesota contribute to our national climate goals. A 2021 report from the National Audubon Society predicts that natural climate solutions could deliver up to 23%  of the U.S. commitment to draw down greenhouse gas emissions in the 2016 Paris Agreement. With such significant mitigation potential, why is nature often missing from the conversation about investing in climate solutions?

Nature is not a powerless bystander in the face of climate change, yet the climate solutions that attract the most attention focus on industry, like reducing our transportation emissions or transitioning to clean energy production. Although these solutions are essential, we will never reach our climate goals without recognizing nature as a solution and making ambitious investments to ensure our lands and waters are healthy and resilient. Investing in natural climate solutions stores carbon while providing clean water, habitat for wildlife and recreation opportunities for Minnesotans.

The latest state revenue forecast shows unprecedented surplus funding. Negotiations during last session showed that critical, long-term investments in natural climate solutions like planting trees and sowing cover crops receive bipartisan support. These are tangible, cost-effective strategies that can be immediately implemented.

State spending on the environment has been chronically underfunded for decades, with less than 3% of the state budget going to the environment, and often significantly less. Continuing to rely merely on dedicated funds — like the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment or the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund — to invest in nature is not enough to address climate change. Minnesota must make ambitious, long-term investments through bonding and the general fund.

Gov. Tim Walz’s administration released a Climate Action Framework in 2022, outlining a vision for tackling climate change. The framework includes natural and working lands as a priority area for climate action, but it lacks an accompanying funding proposal.

Minnesota needs an ambitious, holistic plan to tackle climate change — and that must include an investment in natural climate solutions. With a historic budget surplus, we hope lawmakers will not overlook natural climate solutions and make the most of this opportunity to boldly act on climate.

The post In a time of budget surplus, lawmakers should not overlook a natural solution to climate change appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 1

Related
Minnesota Reformer

A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction

Passing a law is momentous — but it’s also just a moment in time. That moment is often the culmination of years of work to raise an issue and convince lawmakers in an increasingly polarizing space to find common ground.  But successful policies are rarely finished products even when the governor signs them into law. […] The post A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign. Open Arms has had a history of license violations. The post State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers will have a projected $17.6 billion available to spend this upcoming session after Minnesota Management and Budget published its latest forecast Tuesday. Strong tax collections, low spending and the estimated $7 billion surplus the Legislature left untouched last session have contributed to the projected budget surplus, said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Faith, elected leaders urge POST Board to adopt rules banning police from being in hate groups

The once-obscure state board that licenses police officers has become ground zero in an effort to rid Minnesota police departments of white supremacy, while raising concerns among police backers that the new rules will stifle First Amendment rights.  The post Faith, elected leaders urge POST Board to adopt rules banning police from being in hate groups appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party, registered as an independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party, registered as an independent appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Solar coalition wants to put equity front and center in Xcel’s Minnesota rate case

As Minnesota regulators weigh a proposed 21% electricity rate increase by Xcel Energy, a new voice is at the table. The Just Solar Coalition is an alliance of solar developers, community organizers, environmental groups, faith leaders and others who share an interest in expanding access to clean energy and its economic benefits. The coalition formed […] The post Solar coalition wants to put equity front and center in Xcel’s Minnesota rate case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike

Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts.  The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Nebraska senator’s year-round 15%-plus ethanol bill has oil backing

LINCOLN — The U.S. Senate, with volatile gasoline prices top of mind, is inching toward a bipartisan deal after a years-long push for year-round sales of ethanol blends of 15% or more. Bills to codify the change have shared support from agricultural organizations and biofuels boosters, including the congressional delegations from ag states like Minnesota, […] The post Nebraska senator’s year-round 15%-plus ethanol bill has oil backing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
NEBRASKA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Legislature must seize the chance to make bold changes on climate and environment

In November 2012, I attended a Minnesota Environmental Congress event just a couple of weeks after the DFL won control of the Legislature, with DFL Governor Mark Dayton already in office. On my way out, I ran into Rep. Melissa Hortman, who at the time was an emerging DFL lawmaker from Brooklyn Park. I asked […] The post Legislature must seize the chance to make bold changes on climate and environment appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota

For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The U.S. Senate: Where dreams go to die

I write today knowing full well that almost any effort we make to give Dreamers a shot at legal, permanent status — and, for that matter, all the efforts we’ve made so far — is futile because no immigration bill will pass the U.S. Senate during this lame duck session.  The U.S. House passed in […] The post The U.S. Senate: Where dreams go to die appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Marketing and the midterms

The 2022 midterm vote, and vote counting, are finally behind us. The people have spoken.  Now that we’ve had a moment to breathe we can start arguing about what exactly they said. For some useful nuance, I’d suggest a marketing perspective.   The wounded elephant in the room is the underwhelming performance of the Republican juggernaut […] The post Marketing and the midterms appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee

As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as large as $100,000 for reelection celebrations in January. Perks for donors include advertising at the event, tickets to a “pre-inaugural reception,” and commemorative photos with the governor, according to a flier first reported by PR man […] The post Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Protecting Minnesota reproductive rights: The why, how, and what

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v Wade and the U.S. constitutional right to abortion. The case threw it back to the states and the political process to determine if and when women have abortion rights. Now that the 2022 elections are over and the Minnesota DFL has the […] The post Protecting Minnesota reproductive rights: The why, how, and what appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy