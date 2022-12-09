ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park

Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
COEYMANS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

When Do Old Election Signs Have to Be Removed In New York?

One month after election day there are still thousands of election signs littering Hudson Valley roadways. So, when do they need to legally come down?. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of seeing these annoying election signs still posted in town centers, shopping areas and busy roadways. It's aggravating enough to deal with all of these political messages in the fall, but now that winter is here why should we still be bothered by having to constantly look at the names of failed candidates wherever we go?
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Useful: Where Can You Get CPR Certified in the Hudson Valley, NY?

There are just some things that all people should just know. One of those things is CPR, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Do you know what it is? You might have seen in on a TV program, where there is a person who isn't breathing, so the main actor in the series bends over the person (who's on the ground) and gives them CPR.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy