Tampa’s first Sweetgreen opens next week

Tampa's first Sweetgreen is opening Dec. 13 in Tampa Heights. [ Courtesy of Sweetgreen ]

TAMPA — Fancy bowl fans, rejoice: Tampa’s first Sweetgreen will open next week at 318 West Palm Ave., on the ground floor of the Pearl Apartments in Tampa Heights.

The widely anticipated debut marks the first of several Sweetgreen locations planned for the Tampa Bay area, including one in Hyde Park Village and another in downtown St. Petersburg.

The Tampa shop joins a host of other Sweetgreen openings across the country, which this year saw store launches in Minnesota, Indiana, Detroit and San Diego. Founded in 2006 by Nicolas Jammet, Jonathan Neman and Nathaniel Ru, the build-your-own salad and bowl chain now has 185 restaurants, including several in the Miami area. Jamnet said he was drawn to the Tampa Bay area in part because of the region’s reputation as one of the fastest growing areas in the country and because of its rich culture and active social community.

The popular brand is known for its healthy and customizable approach to fast-casual bowls and salads, attention to organic farming practices and sustainability and detailed descriptions of ingredient origins (the brand prides itself on transparency). The menu at the Tampa branch will mostly mirror that of other Sweetgreen locations (the restaurant has a seasonal menu that changes five times a year).

In addition to sourcing ingredients from all over the country the restaurant will feature a number of locally-produced and sourced ingredients, including greens from St. Petersburg’s Brick Street Farms and bread from Tampa’s Gulf Coast Sourdough as well as tomatoes from Lipman Family Farms in Immokalee, honey from Keez Beez in Key West and juices from Perricone Farms in Vero Beach.

For the spot’s grand opening Tuesday, the company will partner with Feeding Tampa Bay and for each meal purchased that day they’ll donate a meal to the organization.