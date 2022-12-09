ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait nearly over as a popular southern IL pizza place gets ready to open 5th restaurant

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Great news, pizza fans!

Since first reporting in June that Papa Vito’s would open a Smithton location , I can finally share that Papa Vito’s - Smithton opens next week. Huzzah!

News of the opening was confirmed by owner Gerry Geoppo and daughter Kati Geoppo in separate phone interviews.

“We’ve gotten the most anticipation,” more than the other locations, about the new restaurant, said Kati.

Kati, who will run the Smithton location, said a lot of people have been asking when the new restaurant will open.

“We’re very fortunate to have four other locations to help pave the way” for this one, she said.

Papa Vito’s took up residence in the former Coffee Mill Diner, which announced its permanent closure on June 1.

Gerry said that “the doors were open while we were working on it,” and people would just “pop in” to see how things were going.

The Smithton restaurant officially opens with regular hours on Tuesday. Hours will be the same as with the Belleville and Millstadt locations.

And the Smithton location has features the other locations don’t. There is a drive-thru and a patio area.

While it’s too cold to use it now, the patio will be able to provide customers with outdoor seating with large TVs to watch ball games in the summer, according to Kati.

Kati said family members have a lot of experience running Papa Vito’s restaurants.

Gerry and wife Barbara run the Waterloo location, while their four children operate the other locations.

Kati spent the last 12 years at the downtown Belleville location with her brother, Ryan.

Their brothers, Jamie and Kris, run the West Belleville and Millstadt locations, respectively.

Even with all that experience under their belts, Kati said, “There’s always things you have to fix at the beginning,” and they’ll make adjustments at their new place as needed.

Papa Vito’s, which was voted favorite pizza place in southwestern Illinois in a BND reader poll in January, has locations at:

  • 223 W. Mill St., Waterloo. 618-939-5200

  • 318 E. Washington St., Belleville. 618-277-6200

  • 4205 North Belt West, Belleville. 618-416-7900

  • 741 W. Washington St., Millstadt. 618-476-6100

Papa Vito’s - Smithton is located at 101 N. Main St. in Smithton.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. They are closed Mondays.

For more information, call 618-212-2100 or visit mypapavitos.com .

