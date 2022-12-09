Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Three elementary schools will close in Davenport
Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed. That decision came from the school board Monday night. It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan. Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down. Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive...
District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
KWQC
Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
KWQC
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program. “Season of Light” began on Dec 10 and will continue through Dec 16. traditions are connected to the sky above. “We like to bring science not just to our students here at...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition
Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
Sioux City Journal
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
977wmoi.com
Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso
Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso, 84, of Galesburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:40 PM at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Kathy was born on July 8, 1938 in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Severson) Schultz. Kathy married Edward Keith on May 11, 1957 and later married Glenn Kelso on September 4, 1980. Kathy is survived by a daughter, Paula Keith; three step children, Edward Keith, Jr., Bill Kelso and Bob Kelso; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John Keith, daughter, Linda Keith, grandson, Joshua Keith, two great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith and Sabrina Keith and siblings, Rodney Schultz, Joan Schultz and Jerry Schultz.
977wmoi.com
Jackie (Jack) W. Sublett
Mr. Jackie (Jack) W. Sublett, 89, of St. Augustine, Illinois passed away at 6:04 pm, Sunday December 11, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Jack’s wishes were to be cremated and honored with a Celebration of his Life. Burial will be held at 10:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Babbitt Cemetery with Military Honors. A celebration of Jack’s Life will follow beginning at Noon at the Abingdon American Legion Post #381. Memorials may be made to the St. Augustine First Responders or to the Abingdon American Legion Post #381. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
977wmoi.com
Robert G. Cherrington, Jr.
Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. age 68, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. Robert was born on June 15, 1954 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the son of Robert Glenn and Mary Ann Cochran Cherrington. He was raised in Galesburg and attended Allen Park Elementary School and graduated from Galesburg High School in the class of 1972. In 1983 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona and some time later Robert returned to the Galesburg Wataga area and has been there since. On August 22, 1992 Robert married Virginia L. Atwell at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois. She preceded him on November 30, 2022. Robert began work as a body man at Sanderson Ford in Phoenix, Arizona for a time. He mainly was a trucker with his father, owning his own truck and driving locally in and around Phoenix, for all of his career. He is survived by his sons, Michael R. Cherrington of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Matthew M. Cherrington of Girard, Ohio. Robert sister is surviving, Robin L. Bradshaw in Ocala, Florida. He is preceded in his death by his parents.
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up
Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
977wmoi.com
Annual Great Western High School Basketball Shootout on Saturday
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Great Western Shootout at Abingdon-Avon high school is taking place this Saturday. Game action begins at 9 A.M. with the Monmouth-Roseville Titans taking on Ridgewood. The 8-game shootout finishes with the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes girls and boys teams at 6:00 and 7:30, respectively. Other teams that will be at the tournament include Rockridge, the Macomb girls and boys teams, Farmington, Fulton, state-ranked Columbia and undefeated Southeastern.
ourquadcities.com
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
977wmoi.com
Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers
Mrs. Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers, 88, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Noon-1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Knoxville. Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Rev. Tucker O’Leary officiating.
KWQC
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
977wmoi.com
Timothy Russell Dace
Timothy Russell Dace, 54, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born March 20, 1968 in Macomb, IL, the son of Russell and Mildred (Martin) Dace. He was raised and educated in Colchester, IL, graduating from Colchester High School in 1986. He later obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from WIU in 1989.
Ballet Quad Cities holds final performance at Rock Island location, set to move to Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ballet Quad Cities is planning for a big move come the new year. The local organization held its final performance of the Nutcracker, Sunday, Dec. 11. at 2:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. At the show, Ballet Quad Cities set up a booth, advertising its soon-to-be new headquarters. It's moving from Rock Island to downtown Moline.
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
