ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Three elementary schools will close in Davenport

Three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District will be closed. That decision came from the school board Monday night. It’s part of the district’s long-term facilities plan. Monroe, Washington and Buchanan elementary schools will shut down. Administrators say Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?

Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso

Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso, 84, of Galesburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:40 PM at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Kathy was born on July 8, 1938 in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Severson) Schultz. Kathy married Edward Keith on May 11, 1957 and later married Glenn Kelso on September 4, 1980. Kathy is survived by a daughter, Paula Keith; three step children, Edward Keith, Jr., Bill Kelso and Bob Kelso; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John Keith, daughter, Linda Keith, grandson, Joshua Keith, two great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith and Sabrina Keith and siblings, Rodney Schultz, Joan Schultz and Jerry Schultz.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Jackie (Jack) W. Sublett

Mr. Jackie (Jack) W. Sublett, 89, of St. Augustine, Illinois passed away at 6:04 pm, Sunday December 11, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Jack’s wishes were to be cremated and honored with a Celebration of his Life. Burial will be held at 10:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Babbitt Cemetery with Military Honors. A celebration of Jack’s Life will follow beginning at Noon at the Abingdon American Legion Post #381. Memorials may be made to the St. Augustine First Responders or to the Abingdon American Legion Post #381. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Robert G. Cherrington, Jr.

Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. age 68, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. Robert was born on June 15, 1954 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the son of Robert Glenn and Mary Ann Cochran Cherrington. He was raised in Galesburg and attended Allen Park Elementary School and graduated from Galesburg High School in the class of 1972. In 1983 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona and some time later Robert returned to the Galesburg Wataga area and has been there since. On August 22, 1992 Robert married Virginia L. Atwell at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois. She preceded him on November 30, 2022. Robert began work as a body man at Sanderson Ford in Phoenix, Arizona for a time. He mainly was a trucker with his father, owning his own truck and driving locally in and around Phoenix, for all of his career. He is survived by his sons, Michael R. Cherrington of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Matthew M. Cherrington of Girard, Ohio. Robert sister is surviving, Robin L. Bradshaw in Ocala, Florida. He is preceded in his death by his parents.
WATAGA, IL
aroundptown.com

Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up

Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Annual Great Western High School Basketball Shootout on Saturday

Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Great Western Shootout at Abingdon-Avon high school is taking place this Saturday. Game action begins at 9 A.M. with the Monmouth-Roseville Titans taking on Ridgewood. The 8-game shootout finishes with the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes girls and boys teams at 6:00 and 7:30, respectively. Other teams that will be at the tournament include Rockridge, the Macomb girls and boys teams, Farmington, Fulton, state-ranked Columbia and undefeated Southeastern.
ABINGDON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers

Mrs. Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers, 88, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Noon-1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Knoxville. Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Rev. Tucker O’Leary officiating.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Timothy Russell Dace

Timothy Russell Dace, 54, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born March 20, 1968 in Macomb, IL, the son of Russell and Mildred (Martin) Dace. He was raised and educated in Colchester, IL, graduating from Colchester High School in 1986. He later obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from WIU in 1989.
ROSEVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy