Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. age 68, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. Robert was born on June 15, 1954 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the son of Robert Glenn and Mary Ann Cochran Cherrington. He was raised in Galesburg and attended Allen Park Elementary School and graduated from Galesburg High School in the class of 1972. In 1983 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona and some time later Robert returned to the Galesburg Wataga area and has been there since. On August 22, 1992 Robert married Virginia L. Atwell at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois. She preceded him on November 30, 2022. Robert began work as a body man at Sanderson Ford in Phoenix, Arizona for a time. He mainly was a trucker with his father, owning his own truck and driving locally in and around Phoenix, for all of his career. He is survived by his sons, Michael R. Cherrington of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Matthew M. Cherrington of Girard, Ohio. Robert sister is surviving, Robin L. Bradshaw in Ocala, Florida. He is preceded in his death by his parents.

