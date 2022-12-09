Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
KTAR.com
Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona Democratic Party criticize Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s move
PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and the Arizona Democratic Party criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she announced she was changing her affiliation to independent. Gallego, who was thought to be a potential primary opponent for Sinema, issued the following statement Friday morning:. “Last month, the voters of Arizona...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Sinema's switch is a come-to-Jesus moment for Arizona Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just delivered a badly needed shot in the arm to the reeling Arizona Republican Party. In becoming an independent, Sinema has cleared the way for Republicans to retake a Senate seat they once owned.That is, if the Republicans have learned the lessons of 2018. And 2020. And 2022. ...
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, according to an interview with CNN that was published Friday morning. Sinema’s announcement comes three days after Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., won reelection in Georgia and Democrats claimed a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
Kari Lake defeated as Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race
Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race. Arizona voters have elected Democratic candidiate Katie Hobbs as the state’s next governor, defeating Kari Lake and dealing a blow to Donald Trump’s campaign to install loyalists in positions of power over election administration across the country.
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
The Associated Press projects that Republican Juan Ciscomani will win the House race in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel. With Ciscomani's victory, Republicans have now won 214 seats, meaning they only need four more electoral wins to reach 218 and secure the House majority. TWO...
Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed
Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0