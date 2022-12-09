Read full article on original website
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief
The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
Accused cop killer seeks removal of judge because her brother is Ascension evidence officer
Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias. Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't...
Tornado threat, heavy rains forecast for south Louisiana overnight before cooldown arrives
Strong storms popped up in southern Louisiana late Tuesday as forecasters warned that tornadoes and other severe weather was possible in the region. Heavy rains Wednesday could add to the trouble posed by the strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center late Tuesday issued a tornado watch for much of Acadiana...
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 14-18, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 14-18: Mark A. Simoneaux v. Chad E. Hughes, breach of contract. Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Arielle S. McKay, open account. State of Louisiana v. Kerrone Byron Williams Jr., forfeiture/seizure. Ricky Myles v. Safeco Insurance Co....
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Amid claims he was robbery victim, man who shot, dragged another gets 15 years
Deontre Powe apologized for shooting a man and dragging his body 100 yards along the streets of Donaldsonville more than two years ago. But he was unable to avoid the maximum 15-year prison sentence that his attorneys had worked out with prosecutors in a plea bargain last fall. Asking a...
The Mississippi River is low this year, but nowhere near its record
Oh, sure, the Mississippi River has been low this fall, low enough to expose some long-sunken boats — and even the fossilized jaw of the American lion that's been extinct for 11,000 years. But it's not a record low — not even close. On Thursday, the river stage...
For New Orleans gardeners, 'winter' provides plenty of bright flowers and tasty veggies
I’m a little conflicted when it comes to using the term “winter.” I often use the gardening term “cool season” to describe this time of the year. The word winter carries certain meanings that simply do not apply to our weather in December, January and February.
Lauren Daigle donates $500,000 to New Orleans non-profits that support music, kids
Christmas came a little early for five music- and child-related nonprofits in New Orleans, courtesy of Louisiana-born Christian pop star Lauren Daigle. During her two Christmas concerts at the Saenger Theatre last weekend, Daigle announced that her foundation, The Price Fund, had donated $100,000 apiece to the Ellis Marsalis Center, the Roots of Music, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, KID smART and Young Audiences of Louisiana.
Man dies in head-on crash in Tangipahoa, counts against other driver pending, officials say
Counts are pending against a driver who crossed the centerline on a Tangipahoa Parish road Sunday morning, crashing into the car of another driver, who died at the scene, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 445 in Tangipahoa Parish, near Gateway Drive. Justin Scully,...
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday
Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
