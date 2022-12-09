ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief

The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Accused cop killer seeks removal of judge because her brother is Ascension evidence officer

Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias. Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't...
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 14-18, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 14-18: Mark A. Simoneaux v. Chad E. Hughes, breach of contract. Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Arielle S. McKay, open account. State of Louisiana v. Kerrone Byron Williams Jr., forfeiture/seizure. Ricky Myles v. Safeco Insurance Co....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lauren Daigle donates $500,000 to New Orleans non-profits that support music, kids

Christmas came a little early for five music- and child-related nonprofits in New Orleans, courtesy of Louisiana-born Christian pop star Lauren Daigle. During her two Christmas concerts at the Saenger Theatre last weekend, Daigle announced that her foundation, The Price Fund, had donated $100,000 apiece to the Ellis Marsalis Center, the Roots of Music, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, KID smART and Young Audiences of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday

Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy