theapopkavoice.com
Does Becker have the support on City Council to start an economic development department?
Shortly after his election in 2016 to Seat #4, Commissioner Kyle Becker began his campaign to bring an economic development department to Apopka. But for six years, it has eluded him. But now, in his return to the City Council, Becker may have the support in the community and on the dais to get his wish.
Bay News 9
Affordable homes planned to help ease housing crisis
BITHLO, Fla. — Tim McKinney, the CEO of United Global Outreach, says he has updated plans to build affordable homes, beginning in UGO’s Transformation Village in Orange County’s Bithlo community. McKinney built a model of what the homes will look like. He says they aren’t tiny homes, but rather smaller-scale homes that are much like regular homes designed for simple, streamlined construction, so they would only cost about $50 - $60 thousand each.
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Looking to Fill Dozens of Job Openings
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (GICF) has dozens of job opportunities available for anyone looking for a job this holiday season – and beyond – as it sees more demand from shoppers at its local stores. The organization has entry-level to managerial-level openings that range across different sectors, including retail, warehouse, transportation and safety.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola School District to hold Job Fair Wednesday in Kissimmee
This Wednesday, December 14th from 8 am to 12 pm, the Osceola County School District will hold a transportation job fair at at their Transportation Department Compound located at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee. This could be your opportunity to start out 2023 making a positive difference!. With student populations...
aroundosceola.com
St. Cloud Council agrees to annex, re-zone Edgewater land near Kissimmee Park Road, Turnpike for development
At its Thursday meeting, the St. Cloud City Council voted 4-1 to annex from Osceola County, amend the land use and re-zone 1,556 acres west of the Turnpike and south of Kissimmee Park Road. It is planned as the Edgewater development, a mixed-use development of commercial, office, civic space, hotels, and single- and multi-family residences. Council member Linette Matheny was the 'no' vote.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County Commission will consider road project in January
The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
wmfe.org
WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida
Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
WFTV
Photos: Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens
Orange County Clerk of Courts holds holiday brunch for senior citizens The brunch was at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando. (WFTV/WFTV)
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF College of Medicine works toward increasing diversity in school, health care
Having a physician who looks like you is important, as it enables an atmosphere of relatability and familiarity. “People have better healthcare when they feel good about the person providing that healthcare. Where they feel like they can relate. They're going to talk more; they're going to share more about their condition,” said Dr. Michael Smith, the assistant director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UCF College of Medicine.
Daily Beast
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Boat Parade canceled
The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
Flights delayed, canceled by jet fuel shortage at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some travelers flying out of Orlando faced delays or cancellations on Sunday and Monday because of a jet fuel shortage at the airport. In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, Orlando International Airport said that weather issues on the Gulf Coast prevented its delivery of jet fuel. In an update, the airport said “the weather has lifted and ships have departed. If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place.”
In-Home Care Agency, Compassionate Helpers, Welcomes New Franchisee for Florida
The newest franchise signing marks the 17th operational location in the United States. Shirika comes extremely qualified and is the perfect fit for all that Compassionate Helpers stands for.” — Dr. Lativah Greene, Owner of Compassionate Helpers DELTONA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/
Happening today: Orange County church hosting free vaccination event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a place to get your child their school-required vaccines, or vaccines for yourself, you’re in luck. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is hosting a free vaccination event at the Christ the King Episcopal Church on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Packing District Juice Stand announces vendors
The sign is installed, and now we know what kind of drinks and treats will be offered at the Packing District Juice Stand. Dr. Phillips Charities, which is developing the area, announced that Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. will move into the cafe once construction is completed early next year.
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
fox35orlando.com
Adderall shortage: Pharmacists, psychiatric nurses, families feel pinch as demand grows for ADHD medication
ORLANDO, Fla. - Pharmacies across the country are struggling to fill Adderall prescriptions because of an ongoing shortage. Nurses and pharmacists who work with ADHD patients are concerned about the impact. It's become such a problem that Psychiatric Nurse Dr. Joan Burns has a new expectation when she goes into...
fox35orlando.com
SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
