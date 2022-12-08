ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Bay News 9

Affordable homes planned to help ease housing crisis

BITHLO, Fla. — Tim McKinney, the CEO of United Global Outreach, says he has updated plans to build affordable homes, beginning in UGO’s Transformation Village in Orange County’s Bithlo community. McKinney built a model of what the homes will look like. He says they aren’t tiny homes, but rather smaller-scale homes that are much like regular homes designed for simple, streamlined construction, so they would only cost about $50 - $60 thousand each.
westorlandonews.com

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Looking to Fill Dozens of Job Openings

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (GICF) has dozens of job opportunities available for anyone looking for a job this holiday season – and beyond – as it sees more demand from shoppers at its local stores. The organization has entry-level to managerial-level openings that range across different sectors, including retail, warehouse, transportation and safety.
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola School District to hold Job Fair Wednesday in Kissimmee

This Wednesday, December 14th from 8 am to 12 pm, the Osceola County School District will hold a transportation job fair at at their Transportation Department Compound located at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee. This could be your opportunity to start out 2023 making a positive difference!. With student populations...
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

St. Cloud Council agrees to annex, re-zone Edgewater land near Kissimmee Park Road, Turnpike for development

At its Thursday meeting, the St. Cloud City Council voted 4-1 to annex from Osceola County, amend the land use and re-zone 1,556 acres west of the Turnpike and south of Kissimmee Park Road. It is planned as the Edgewater development, a mixed-use development of commercial, office, civic space, hotels, and single- and multi-family residences. Council member Linette Matheny was the 'no' vote.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County Commission will consider road project in January

The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
wmfe.org

WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF College of Medicine works toward increasing diversity in school, health care

Having a physician who looks like you is important, as it enables an atmosphere of relatability and familiarity. “People have better healthcare when they feel good about the person providing that healthcare. Where they feel like they can relate. They're going to talk more; they're going to share more about their condition,” said Dr. Michael Smith, the assistant director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UCF College of Medicine.
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
orangeobserver.com

Windermere Boat Parade canceled

The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
WINDERMERE, FL
Action News Jax

Flights delayed, canceled by jet fuel shortage at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some travelers flying out of Orlando faced delays or cancellations on Sunday and Monday because of a jet fuel shortage at the airport. In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, Orlando International Airport said that weather issues on the Gulf Coast prevented its delivery of jet fuel. In an update, the airport said “the weather has lifted and ships have departed. If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place.”
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

The Packing District Juice Stand announces vendors

The sign is installed, and now we know what kind of drinks and treats will be offered at the Packing District Juice Stand. Dr. Phillips Charities, which is developing the area, announced that Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. will move into the cafe once construction is completed early next year.
fox35orlando.com

SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
