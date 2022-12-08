Having a physician who looks like you is important, as it enables an atmosphere of relatability and familiarity. “People have better healthcare when they feel good about the person providing that healthcare. Where they feel like they can relate. They're going to talk more; they're going to share more about their condition,” said Dr. Michael Smith, the assistant director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UCF College of Medicine.

