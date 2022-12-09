ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

carolinajournal.com

Same job description, different rules in NC law enforcement

If you want to become a lawyer, you will first have to graduate with a four-year college degree, go to an accredited law school for three years and graduate, and then pass the bar exam. If you wanted to become a licensed medical doctor, you would have to get a four-year degree, then go to medical school forever (sarcasm), then residency, then… you get the picture. So, why can you make arrests as a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina before completing the sheriff’s law enforcement training program?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

NC House Committee passes recommendations to improve K-12 education

An N.C. House standing committee first met in January to discuss ways to improve K-12 public education. This week, the committee approved its final set of recommendations. The committee's findings emphasized the importance of early literacy, critical thinking skills, and exposing students science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle

There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

