Read full article on original website
Related
carolinajournal.com
Same job description, different rules in NC law enforcement
If you want to become a lawyer, you will first have to graduate with a four-year college degree, go to an accredited law school for three years and graduate, and then pass the bar exam. If you wanted to become a licensed medical doctor, you would have to get a four-year degree, then go to medical school forever (sarcasm), then residency, then… you get the picture. So, why can you make arrests as a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina before completing the sheriff’s law enforcement training program?
carolinajournal.com
NC House Committee passes recommendations to improve K-12 education
An N.C. House standing committee first met in January to discuss ways to improve K-12 public education. This week, the committee approved its final set of recommendations. The committee's findings emphasized the importance of early literacy, critical thinking skills, and exposing students science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields.
carolinajournal.com
New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle
There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
Comments / 0