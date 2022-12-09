ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMJwS_0jcv7CpJ00

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, according to an interview with CNN that was published Friday morning.

Sinema’s announcement comes three days after Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., won reelection in Georgia and Democrats claimed a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Sinema did not say whether she would caucus with the Democrats in an interview with Politico. She said she would not caucus with Republicans.

The two other independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, do caucus with the Democrats.

“I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure,” though that’s really “a question for Chuck Schumer,” she told Politico. “I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

The White House issued a statement Friday saying Sinema’s decision does not alter the Democrat’s control of the Senate.

“Senator Sinema has been a key partner on some of the historic legislation President Biden has championed over the last 20 months, from the American Rescue Plan to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science Act, from the PACT Act to the Gun Safety Act to the Respect for Marriage Act, and more,” the statement read.

“We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her.”

Sinema supports protecting the filibuster, a Senate rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-member Senate. The idea of eliminating the filibuster has been floated by many Democrats as a way to move Biden’s legislation past gridlock in the Senate.

She is expected to maintain her committee assignments through the Democratic majority, a Senate Democratic aide told The Associated Press.

Sinema wrote an op-ed in the Arizona Republic that was published Friday explaining her decision.

“When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans,” Sinema wrote.

“That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Sinema declined to say if she would seek reelection.

“I keep my eye focused on what I’m doing right now. And registering as an independent is what I believe is right for my state. It’s right for me. I think it’s right for the country,” she said, adding that “politics and elections will come later.”

Sinema is up for reelection in 2024.

Sinema along with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, have pushed back against some of President Joe Biden’s agenda, forcing the administration to move many of its more liberal proposals back toward the middle.

There has been no comment from Republicans on Sinema’s decision as of early Friday.

In September, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kty., introduced Sinema for a speech she was giving at his alma mater, the University of Louisville.

“I’ve only known Kyrsten for four years, but she is, in my view ... the most effective first-term senator I’ve seen.”

“She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: A genuine moderate and a dealmaker,” McConnell added.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law: 'Today is a good day'

President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act at a White House ceremony Tuesday, establishing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “Today is a good day,” Biden said. “A day America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone. To creating a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected. “
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Comeback

Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed

Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
148K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy