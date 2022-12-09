ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Biden forms interagency group to draft antisemitism strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid a surge in hateful rhetoric and violence, President Joe Biden on Monday formed a new interagency group to develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism, the White House announced. The action comes at a time when anti-Jewish vitriol is being spread by prominent public figures.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden accepted an “invitation to sedition” issued by the far-right extremist group’s founder, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of a second trial for group leaders and members.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed

Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy