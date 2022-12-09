ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Hackettstown wrestlers have solid base to build on

Coach: James Berringer (2nd year, 9-14) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 9-14, 4-0 NJAC Colonial Division, champions. Returning wrestlers: So. Alex Maslowski (106), So. Liam Taylor (106-113), Jr. Aiden Scheeringa (113-120), Sr. Zach Smith (126-132), Sr. Chris Dwyer (126-132), Jr. Nicholas Balella (132-138), Jr. Paul St. Genis (144-150), Sr. Matt Francis (150), Sr. Shawn Pawlowski (157), Jr. Liam Burke (175), So. Zach Calhoun (175-190), Sr. Evan Yanoff (190-215), Sr. Joebarry Joseph (215-285),
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Having fun, getting better: another bright winter for powerhouse Phillipsburg wrestlers

Coach: Brad Gentzle (2nd year, 16-1) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 16-1, 4-0 Skyland Raritan Division; NJSIAA Group 5 champions. District 10 champions. Returning wrestlers: Jr. Dawson McWilliams (114), So. Gavin Hawk (121), So. Luke Geleta (139), Jr. Patrick Day (144), Jr. John Roth (150), Jr. Liam Packer (157-165), Sr. Hunter Cleaver (175), Sr. Connor Hille (175), Jr. Caleb Rivera (189), Sr. Logan Kries (215), Jr. John Wargo (285)
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Young Voorhees wrestlers continue to show improvement

Coach: Ricky Kurtz (3rd year as head coach, 19-17; 14th year overall) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 15-8, 1-3 Skyland Valley Division. Returning wrestlers: So. Logan Bush (113), Sr. Matthew Levy (113-120), Jr. Degan Davis (126), Jr. Travis Cryan (144), Jr. Logan Wiecoreck (150), Jr. Brandon Kurzeja (157), Jr. Trevor Zabroski (165), Jr. Tyler Kinney (175-190), Sr. Luke Hufford (175-190), Sr. Jack Mosier (215), Jr. Cameron Baumann (285)
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Easton Area High School students qualify for multi-state orchestra

Three Easton Area High School students ranked high enough in Pennsylvania to win spots with the All-East Orchestra. Roger Cabrera, Linus Dubischar and Jonathan You will perform with the National Association for Music Education All-East Orchestra, according to Easton Area High School music teacher Chris Ballentine. The orchestra represents 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe, according to its website.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos

A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy