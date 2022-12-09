Read full article on original website
Hackettstown wrestlers have solid base to build on
Coach: James Berringer (2nd year, 9-14) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 9-14, 4-0 NJAC Colonial Division, champions. Returning wrestlers: So. Alex Maslowski (106), So. Liam Taylor (106-113), Jr. Aiden Scheeringa (113-120), Sr. Zach Smith (126-132), Sr. Chris Dwyer (126-132), Jr. Nicholas Balella (132-138), Jr. Paul St. Genis (144-150), Sr. Matt Francis (150), Sr. Shawn Pawlowski (157), Jr. Liam Burke (175), So. Zach Calhoun (175-190), Sr. Evan Yanoff (190-215), Sr. Joebarry Joseph (215-285),
Having fun, getting better: another bright winter for powerhouse Phillipsburg wrestlers
Coach: Brad Gentzle (2nd year, 16-1) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 16-1, 4-0 Skyland Raritan Division; NJSIAA Group 5 champions. District 10 champions. Returning wrestlers: Jr. Dawson McWilliams (114), So. Gavin Hawk (121), So. Luke Geleta (139), Jr. Patrick Day (144), Jr. John Roth (150), Jr. Liam Packer (157-165), Sr. Hunter Cleaver (175), Sr. Connor Hille (175), Jr. Caleb Rivera (189), Sr. Logan Kries (215), Jr. John Wargo (285)
Young Voorhees wrestlers continue to show improvement
Coach: Ricky Kurtz (3rd year as head coach, 19-17; 14th year overall) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 15-8, 1-3 Skyland Valley Division. Returning wrestlers: So. Logan Bush (113), Sr. Matthew Levy (113-120), Jr. Degan Davis (126), Jr. Travis Cryan (144), Jr. Logan Wiecoreck (150), Jr. Brandon Kurzeja (157), Jr. Trevor Zabroski (165), Jr. Tyler Kinney (175-190), Sr. Luke Hufford (175-190), Sr. Jack Mosier (215), Jr. Cameron Baumann (285)
Athletic Emmaus boys basketball swarms Whitehall, hands Zephyrs 1st defeat
The Emmaus High School boys basketball team’s starting lineup doesn’t boast the most height in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. The Green Hornets, however, don’t let that affect their defense, which used a swarming effort to hand Whitehall its first defeat on Tuesday night. Emmaus, ranked No. 2...
Curt Simmons, Lehigh Valley native and former Phillies Whiz Kid, dead at 93
Lehigh Valley native Curtis “Curt” Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93. His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
Super 7: These girls basketball players are hoping to shine this season
The girls basketball season has started in the Lehigh Valley. Before things really heat up on the court, let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch this winter. Scroll below for a list of seven players who could make a big impact for their teams.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
3 Easton Area High School students qualify for multi-state orchestra
Three Easton Area High School students ranked high enough in Pennsylvania to win spots with the All-East Orchestra. Roger Cabrera, Linus Dubischar and Jonathan You will perform with the National Association for Music Education All-East Orchestra, according to Easton Area High School music teacher Chris Ballentine. The orchestra represents 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe, according to its website.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow Sunday and when might it snow next?
For those in the southern plains of the Lehigh Valley, Sunday’s snow didn’t even rise to the level of nuisance. Lehigh Valley International Airport registered just a trace by 7 p.m. But in northern Northampton County into the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, it...
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
Overturned box truck caused traffic shutdown for hours along I-78 West (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The crash was cleared by just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. INITIAL REPORTING: A crash involving a dump truck and an overturned box truck closed all three lanes Monday along Interstate 78 West in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, authorities said. The wreck happened...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos
A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Are Giants ready for an unstoppable Eagles’ offense?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was on the field for 73 snaps in last Sunday’s blowout of the Tennessee Titans, watching receivers made catch after catch as quarterback Jalen Hurts picked apart the secondary for 386 passing yards while the offense rolled up 453 yards in total.
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
‘Safety concerns’ prompt longer Route 611 closure at Northampton County border after rockslide
Transportation officials are keeping Route 611 at the Northampton County border closed due to safety concerns after a rockslide initially shuttered that portion of the roadway last week. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 along Route 611 in Monroe County — between the Northampton County line and...
Dump truck on its side closes Route 248 ‘for an extended time,’ police say
A dump truck rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on Route 248 in Northampton County, spilling its load across both lanes. Lehigh Township police about 3:30 p.m. urged motorists to avoid the area of the crash on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, between Walnut and Magnolia drives. “The...
Man dies 15 years after crash left him disabled, Lehigh County coroner reports
A 59-year-old Allentown man who was a quadriplegic after a crash in 2007 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle died Friday night at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Craig A. Mittl was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. from complications of quadriplegia due to...
Cops searching for Wind Creek Bethlehem parking deck robbery suspect
Bethlehem police are searching for a Bucks County man they say showed a handgun and demanded cash from a male victim at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino parking deck in the city. Phillip Shawn Zampirri, 37, of Quakertown is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor simple assault. The...
