Could this new transfer portal entry be headed to Penn State Football?
Penn State Football continues to look for offensive weapons to put around Drew Allar. Penn State Football can add another name to the transfer target board with Kaden Prather entering the portal on Monday. The West Virginia wide receiver announced his intentions to enter the portal on Twitter on Monday...
Breaking: Penn State Football lands former Northwestern commit Mason Robinson
Penn State Football continues its success in the 2023 recruiting class as signing day nears. Penn State Football continued its successful Tuesday by receiving a commitment from former Northwestern commit DE Mason Robinson. Robinson announced the tough decision to decommit from Northwestern on Monday afternoon and then announced his commitment...
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State
Although 31-3 score doesn’t show it, Nittany Lions had to work for their victory over the Beavers.
Penn State Wrestling: What is going on with Max Dean?
Trying to make sense of what happened to Penn State Wrestling’s Max Dean in back-to-back losses from the prior weekend. Now, before you think I’m going to completely go off the deep end with this article, don’t worry Penn State Wrestling fans. I’m not going to do what everyone thinks I’m going to do, and flip out, man!
Alpha Fire Co. Chief to Retire
With the upcoming retirement of the Centre Region’s long-time Fire Director, the question becomes if it will spark changes for the State College based Alpha Fire Company. It remains primarily a volunteer unit, but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of Residents served...
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
State College man found eating food after breaking into Snappy’s, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is behind bars after police said he was heavily intoxicated when he was inside a Snappy’s eating food after the store was closed. According to the charges filed, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 12:22 a.m. Shawn Cox, 20, managed to enter the convenience store along University […]
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
State College poised to increase property taxes for 2023. Here’s why — and what to expect
If you own a home in the borough, you might want to pay attention to next week’s council meeting.
Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County
Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Bellefonte waterfront project delayed again
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction is being stalled for a major project that’s been in the works since 2018. Foundation work for the Bellefonte Waterfront Project, which will include a hotel, retail spaces, a parking garage, office suites, condos, a ballroom and more, will now start in spring 2023 at the earliest. This comes […]
Judge denies request to recount ballots in Altoona due to missing payment
A request to recount ballots in an Altoona precinct is dead after a judge denied the request because of the lack of a $50 payment in accordance with the state election laws.
