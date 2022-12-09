ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Could this new transfer portal entry be headed to Penn State Football?

Penn State Football continues to look for offensive weapons to put around Drew Allar. Penn State Football can add another name to the transfer target board with Kaden Prather entering the portal on Monday. The West Virginia wide receiver announced his intentions to enter the portal on Twitter on Monday...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Breaking: Penn State Football lands former Northwestern commit Mason Robinson

Penn State Football continues its success in the 2023 recruiting class as signing day nears. Penn State Football continued its successful Tuesday by receiving a commitment from former Northwestern commit DE Mason Robinson. Robinson announced the tough decision to decommit from Northwestern on Monday afternoon and then announced his commitment...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State

Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Wrestling: What is going on with Max Dean?

Trying to make sense of what happened to Penn State Wrestling’s Max Dean in back-to-back losses from the prior weekend. Now, before you think I’m going to completely go off the deep end with this article, don’t worry Penn State Wrestling fans. I’m not going to do what everyone thinks I’m going to do, and flip out, man!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alpha Fire Co. Chief to Retire

With the upcoming retirement of the Centre Region’s long-time Fire Director, the question becomes if it will spark changes for the State College based Alpha Fire Company. It remains primarily a volunteer unit, but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of Residents served...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania

A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County

Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Bellefonte waterfront project delayed again

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction is being stalled for a major project that’s been in the works since 2018. Foundation work for the Bellefonte Waterfront Project, which will include a hotel, retail spaces, a parking garage, office suites, condos, a ballroom and more, will now start in spring 2023 at the earliest. This comes […]
BELLEFONTE, PA

