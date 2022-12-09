Read full article on original website
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini
I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Thrillist
Cocktail Kits That Make Holiday Hosting and Gifting Easy
There are no real rules when it comes to drinking during the holidays. You want to add Baileys to your hot cocoa? By all means. Craving margaritas in the middle of winter? There is no real time frame for enjoying the blissful combination of salty, sour, and sweet. Whatever the case, it sometimes feels challenging to keep the bar cart stocked or gather all the ingredients for a holiday party’s signature cocktail.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: The Best Salted Caramel Peach Pie
My mom (and my namesake), Dr. Camille Billingslea, specializes in family medicine. As I was growing up, she worked long shifts at the hospital, which meant that takeout was usually our best friend. When my mom did cook, she’d make leftoverfriendly meals that we could easily reheat if she wasn’t home, like spaghetti, tacos, or beans and rice.
winemag.com
What Is Cooking Wine?
Choosing the right cooking wine can be tricky. While you certainly don’t want to pour an investment bottle into a bubbling stew, in most circumstances, you don’t want to toss in a subpar wine, either. Why? The wine you use will affect the finished flavors of your dish—just as any other ingredient would.
thebiochronicle.com
Espresso Yourself This Party Season: Top 6 Coffee Cocktails and How to Make Them
Whether you want to impress with your new cocktail skills or have a craving for an espresso martini that you cannot shake, knowing how to create the perfect coffee cocktails at home can help bring that bar atmosphere to your dining room. Adapt recipes to your liking, such as using amaretto coffee to increase flavour intensity or practice presentation with garnishes, serving up class and style.
snapshotsincursive.com
Vodka Sauce Shrimp Fettuccine
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Vodka Sauce Shrimp Fettuccine! Here’s something a little different for you to try instead of the usual fettuccine alfredo. Now, wait a sec to hear me out. Don’t get me wrong. I love alfredo sauce as much as the next one, but sometimes you gotta think about limiting calories and fat just to squeeze into that favorite outfit. Marinara sauces might be just the answer you’re looking for on “Pasta Night”. You won’t sacrifice taste because there’s still butter, light cream, and vodka. Some alcohol does evaporate as it is simmering, but only about 15%. (However, it will completely burn off if the sauce cooks for long periods of time.) Because vodka is somewhat tasteless, it basically enhances all the other flavors of the dish without overpowering it. Try it, you may like it.
Giada De Laurentiis' Tiramisu Has Ignited TikTok's Sweet Tooth
Tiramisu is one of the most popular desserts in the world — specifically, the seventh-most popular, according to Taste Atlas – so it may come as a bit of a surprise that the decadent treat is probably less than 100 years old. Sure, legend says the decadent dessert, featuring layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers and fluffy mascarpone topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder, originated all the way back in the year 1800 (via Accademia de Tiramisu).
Delish
Cranberry-Orange Scones
Buttery, crumbly scones are one of our favorite breakfasts, particularly because they can be enjoyed any time of year. To keep them feeling fresh, we like to swap out the ingredients with whatever’s in season—blueberry-lemon for spring, pumpkin for fall, and this cranberry-orange version for winter. These are wonderful as is, warmed in a toaster oven and smeared with butter or cream cheese, but feel free to add sanding sugar and a glaze like we did if you like things extra sweet in the morning.
thehypemagazine.com
Have a Cozy Fall and Winter with Cognac Cocktail Recipes by Hennessy
As the weather cools and the holiday season kicks in, Hennessy is excited to share a collection of cocktails that cater to the chilly, cozy and festive nature of fall and winter. You can put a little boozy fun into your festivities with Hennessy’s warm and cold cocktails. Whether...
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
