Man’s body found in St. Johns River near Arlington, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in the St. Johns River in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a tugboat captain found the man’s body around 12:20 p.m. and JSO’s Marine Unit responded. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police...
Man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting near Dreamette in Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No officers were injured during the incident. Police say around 10:35 a.m. they responded to the 3600 block of College Place in response to reports...
Man detained after shots fired in Mandarin neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained a man Tuesday morning after there were reports of shots fired in a Mandarin neighborhood. JSO said reports came from neighbors on Knotah Road, just off Old St. Augustine Road. Knotah Road was temporarily blocked from Old St. Augustine Road...
Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Calico Jack Way on Tuesday morning. According to police, there was an argument between two individuals, and at one point, one of them was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend. Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer. O'Mareon Blank, 19, was...
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
Employee stabbed during violent attempted robbery at San Marco restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco restaurant and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.
Former officer says powerful political player found dead in apparent suicide had unprecedented JSO access
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has been asking questions as to why a prominent local political donor had badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters and multiple other locations for five years. JSO confirmed last week that Kent Stermon, who visited JSO buildings hundreds of times in...
Callahan man and West Nassau High student found dead inside car in retention pond
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County community is mourning the loss of a young man and a teenage girl, who were both locals. The two friends were found inside a car that was submerged in a retention pond. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Close friends do...
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
