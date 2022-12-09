ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man detained after shots fired in Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained a man Tuesday morning after there were reports of shots fired in a Mandarin neighborhood. JSO said reports came from neighbors on Knotah Road, just off Old St. Augustine Road. Knotah Road was temporarily blocked from Old St. Augustine Road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Employee stabbed during violent attempted robbery at San Marco restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco restaurant and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

