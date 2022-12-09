ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

NPR

Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water

Reformist farmers in California have deposed the leader of the country's biggest irrigation district, who was known for fighting water regulations. Farmers are accepting less water means less farming. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Michigan's Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt

The solution: beet juice. Officials say using beet juice instead of salt helps maintain the ecosystem, and protects the infrastructure while treating the roads. Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Millions of Americans are bracing for winter storm Diaz. And when you get the alert for a snowstorm, the first thing you may do is look for some salt to make your driveway, well, more drivable. The Michigan D.O.T. is trying to cut back on using salt on roads. Their solution - beet juice. That's right. Officials say using beet juice mixed with salt helps maintain the ecosystem and protect the infrastructure while treating the roads. It's MORNING EDITION.
MICHIGAN STATE

