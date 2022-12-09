ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, TX

31-Year-Old Ezekiel Ortega Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Hawley (Hawley, TX)

 4 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Hawley Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 83, about a mile north of here in Jones County.

According to the Police, a pedestrian and a 2017 Kenworth truck/tractor were involved in the collision.

The driver of the 2017 Kenworth traveling northbound struck the pedestrian walking into the traffic lane.

The pedestrian was identified as 31-year-old Ezekiel Ortega who suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver did not suffer any injuries and was identified as 69-year-old Owen O'Kelly.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 9, 2022.

Source: Abilene Reporter-News

