31-Year-Old Ezekiel Ortega Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Hawley Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on Highway 83, about a mile north of here in Jones County.
According to the Police, a pedestrian and a 2017 Kenworth truck/tractor were involved in the collision.
The driver of the 2017 Kenworth traveling northbound struck the pedestrian walking into the traffic lane.
The pedestrian was identified as 31-year-old Ezekiel Ortega who suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver did not suffer any injuries and was identified as 69-year-old Owen O'Kelly.
No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.
December 9, 2022.
Source: Abilene Reporter-News
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0