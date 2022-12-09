Penn State athletics announces shuttle services for wrestling events at Rec Hall

Penn State has created a shuttle service for wrestling events.

The athletic department and Penn State transportation’s complimentary shuttle service will run to and from the West Parking Deck for the remainder of the 2022-23 Penn State wrestling season for matches at Rec Hall.

Penn State’s shuttle service will start 90 minutes before each match and run until traffic has cleared after the match. Shuttles are wheelchair accessible.

The shuttle will be located at the West Deck on White Course Drive and can be accessed through Atherton Street near Rec Hall. West Deck has reduced entry and exit times, allows parking for vehicles that are up to 7’9” — compared to Nittany Deck’s clearance of 6’9” — and electric vehicle charging on the ground-level.

There is an interactive map that is available online . The West Deck usually offers $1 hourly parking rates with a $16 maximum daily fee. Daily prepaid parking is available.

For more information on Penn State’s new wrestling shuttle service, contact Penn State Transportation Services by calling 814-865-1436 or emailing parking@psu.edu .

Penn State wrestling is 3-0 on the season with victories over Lock Haven, Rider and Lehigh. The program has its next match at home against Oregon State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Nittany Lions’ next home matches are as follows:

Jan. 20, Michigan at 7 p.m. – Bryce Jordan Center

Jan. 22, Michigan State 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

Jan. 27, Iowa 8:30 p.m. – Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 12, Maryland 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

Feb. 19, Clarion 1 p.m. – Rec Hall