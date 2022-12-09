ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State athletics announces shuttle services for wrestling events at Rec Hall

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyhnY_0jcv4dV100

Penn State has created a shuttle service for wrestling events.

The athletic department and Penn State transportation’s complimentary shuttle service will run to and from the West Parking Deck for the remainder of the 2022-23 Penn State wrestling season for matches at Rec Hall.

Penn State’s shuttle service will start 90 minutes before each match and run until traffic has cleared after the match. Shuttles are wheelchair accessible.

The shuttle will be located at the West Deck on White Course Drive and can be accessed through Atherton Street near Rec Hall. West Deck has reduced entry and exit times, allows parking for vehicles that are up to 7’9” — compared to Nittany Deck’s clearance of 6’9” — and electric vehicle charging on the ground-level.

There is an interactive map that is available online . The West Deck usually offers $1 hourly parking rates with a $16 maximum daily fee. Daily prepaid parking is available.

For more information on Penn State’s new wrestling shuttle service, contact Penn State Transportation Services by calling 814-865-1436 or emailing parking@psu.edu .

Penn State wrestling is 3-0 on the season with victories over Lock Haven, Rider and Lehigh. The program has its next match at home against Oregon State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Nittany Lions’ next home matches are as follows:

Jan. 20, Michigan at 7 p.m. – Bryce Jordan Center

Jan. 22, Michigan State 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

Jan. 27, Iowa 8:30 p.m. – Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 12, Maryland 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

Feb. 19, Clarion 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
184
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy