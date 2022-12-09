ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
WLUC

UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
animalfair.com

Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!

Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
ETOnline.com

32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes

While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
The Independent

Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks

A recycling border collie helps clear the streets of rubbish by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.Thirteen-year-old Scruff has been dubbed as the “eco dog” by Nuneaton locals who have been amazed by the “good boy.”David Grant and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant started carrying bags with them on their walks to bring to the recycling centre.In the past year Scruff has retrieved more than 1,000 plastic bottles, Yvonne reckons.“People have said he should be working for the council, and everybody loves it when they see him in the street,” David said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportationChristmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charityEtiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner
thehappypuppysite.com

Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?

Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
cohaitungchi.com

When is the Right Time to Spay or Neuter Your Dog? (Pasadena, MD)

There has all the time been dialogue amongst veterinarians about when to spay and neuter canine. Animal shelters and rescue teams have really useful early-age (below six months or youthful) spaying and neutering in canine to scale back the numbers of undesirable litters. Some teams suggest that spaying and neutering at a youthful age scale back surgical procedure time, and ends in much less post-operative issues than in older pets. Nevertheless, current suggestions have modified, and a number of other research recommend that there are advantages to ready till your canine is a bit older to be spayed or neutered, particularly in case your canine is a big or large breed canine.
PASADENA, MD
dailypaws.com

The 5 Different Types of Pit Bull Dog Breeds—and Why They Can Make Great Pets

Are you considering getting a pit bull? If so, you should know that there are many types of pit bull dogs. The word "pit bull" is a catch-all term for breeds that trace their lineage back to the crossing of bulldogs with terriers. People also apply the term to mutts who have one of these "pit bull" breeds in their mix.
cohaitungchi.com

Need to find your pet a new home?

In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
MLive.com

Pet tents and teepees for home, travel

Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.

