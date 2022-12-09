Read full article on original website
Camp Courageous Brings Back Winter Sale Fundraiser in Main Lodge
Camp Courageous volunteers have opened a Winter Sale fundraiser in the camp’s main lodge. Unlike the Camp’s Manchester Garage Sale, which is now open year-round, this sale is held at Camp Courageous near Monticello. There have been winter sales at the camp in the past, but COVID concerns have kept it closed for the past few years. But this year, it’s back through the help of many volunteers.
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
Manchester City News
City Manager Tim Vick is here with a recap from Monday night’s council meeting:. West Delaware Girls Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Roger Wright. West Delaware Boys Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com with...
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Marengo residents taking stock after explosion
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work. Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
“Together We Are Day” at WD
Alicia, Shelby, and Chris from West Delaware are here to talk about their big “Together We Are” Day coming up Friday!. West Delaware Girls Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Roger Wright. West Delaware Boys Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
No delay in garbage collection in Cedar Rapids during the holiday season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The city of Cedar Rapids says there will be no delays for garbage, recycling, and compost collection around the holidays. That is because Christmas and New Year's holidays are falling on weekends. Collection will be on schedule for the weeks of December...
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Robert H. Niehaus – Manchester, formerly of Winthrop
Robert H. Niehaus, 71, of Manchester formerly of Winthrop, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Promiseland Winery, 39053 Great River. Road, Guttenberg, Iowa, 52052. Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral...
Local mom walk across Iowa, fundraises for mental health awareness
Karen Smith of North Liberty spent her summer walking across Iowa to raise awareness for mental health. Smith, who is a secretary at Van Allen Elementary, completed her journey after walking over 312 miles and raising over $3,700 through a GoFundMe to support mental health awareness. She donated the money raised to the mental health initiatives Foundation 2, CommUnity Crisis Center, and the I’m Glad You Stayed Project.
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, December 12th, 2022
Show You Care: Raegan Junge ready to host 11th annual Veterans Christmas dinner. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight. Marengo Fire Department facing equipment replacement costs after explosion. Updated: 8 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023
Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marengo Fire Department is taking stock after the explosion at a shingle recycling plant Thursday that injured at least 10 people. Mark Swift, treasurer for the Fire Department and firefighter since 1986, said, “I’ve never been to a fire like this and never been that long at a fire scene.”
