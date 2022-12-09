Camp Courageous volunteers have opened a Winter Sale fundraiser in the camp’s main lodge. Unlike the Camp’s Manchester Garage Sale, which is now open year-round, this sale is held at Camp Courageous near Monticello. There have been winter sales at the camp in the past, but COVID concerns have kept it closed for the past few years. But this year, it’s back through the help of many volunteers.

