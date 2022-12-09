Read full article on original website
WTOP
Review: ‘Empire of Light’ is ode to broken characters more than love letter to cinema
For over 20 years, I’ve insisted that director Sam Mendes doesn’t miss: the family tragedy “American Beauty” (1999), the gangster picture “Road to Perdition” (2002), the Desert Storm flick “Jarhead” (2005), the domestic drama “Revolutionary Road” (2008), the Bond action flick “Skyfall” (2012) and the World War I single-take masterpiece “1917” (2019).
‘The Flagmakers’ Directors Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese: Feature Documentaries Are ‘Just Too Long’
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program will also include a conversation with Oscar winner Cynthia Wade and a sneak peek at her new short film, “The Flagmakers.” Apply to attend the event here. Acclaimed documentarians Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese have run the merit of short films up the flagpole — Wade even won an Oscar for one, “Freeheld,” in 2007 — and discovered that shorts are superior to feature-length documentaries for one reason above all:...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
12tomatoes.com
Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin
High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
CNET
Don't Miss Out on the Best Documentary Series Currently Streaming on Netflix
For the past year or so, we've been selecting the best shows on different streaming services. Picking our favorite show on Netflix, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I write about the "best...
What On Earth Is Going On In Alexander Skarsgård's Infinity Pool Trailer?
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree and to the delight of horror fans everywhere, that's certainly true of Brandon Cronenberg, the son of famed director David Cronenberg. The younger Cronenberg seems to have inherited the body horror gene as evidenced by his projects. In 2012, Cronenberg made his...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
In Brief: Jake Gyllenhaal comes to Apple TV+ with 'Presumed Innocent', and more
Showtime's breakout drama series Yellowjackets will return for its second season March 26, 2023, the cabler revealed with a cryptic teaser on Wednesday. The series centers on a girls' high school soccer team forced to survive on their own in the wilderness after a plane crash. It also catches up with the survivors 25 years later. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars in season 2. Elijah Wood also boards the cast for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
My Brain Is Deeply Confused After Trying This 1-Ingredient Frozen Dessert, But I'm Honestly Kind Of Obsessed With It
I'm not sure what I was expecting but it really surprised me...
Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz wrote 2 hours of music for ‘Babylon’: ‘The most entertaining script I’ve ever read’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When Justin Hurwitz first got the 180-page script for Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” he was both overwhelmed and enthralled. “It was probably the most entertaining script I’ve ever read. But I was also like holy shit, there’s gonna be a lot of music in this movie,” Hurwitz tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. If he only knew: Hurwitz spent the next three years writing hours of music for “Babylon,” a movie with so many themes and instrumentations that its score album, out December 9 via Interscope, has 48 total tracks. “The first thing we did was basically just start marking up...
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season
“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
Dark Tower Series Adaptation Eyed as Mike Flanagan's First Amazon Project Following Surprise Netflix Exit
Mike Flanagan is hitting the ground running at Amazon. Just days after announcing that he was fleeing his longtime perch at Netflix for Amazon Studios, the man behind the Haunting franchise and Midnight Mass has revealed that one of the first projects he and producing partner Trevor Macy are eyeing is a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. “We view it as a as a series that’s going at least five seasons” followed by two standalone films, Flanagan tells our sister site Deadline. “I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain… I have a pilot script I’m thrilled...
