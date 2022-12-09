ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Peter Cooper, Celebrated Nashville Music Journalist, Singer and Country Hall of Fame Exec, Dies at 52

Peter Cooper, one of the most preeminent journalists covering country music in the 21st century, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer in his own right, and most recently one of the foremost public faces of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, died Tuesday at age 52. A significant part of the Nashville music community had been keeping Cooper in collective thoughts and prayers since he suffered a severe head injury in a fall late last week. He had remained in critical condition in the days leading up to his death, although hospital visitors had described him as showing signs of responsiveness...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Alan Jackson Not Dead, Hoax Spreads on Facebook and Scares Fans

Alan Jackson is not dead. He has not left this mortal coil, he has not ceased to be, all despite a rumor that he was deceased catching fire on Facebook and WhatsApp. The hoax regarding the legendary country star appears to have been sparked due to an article at the website named FNEWS2, which includes little else but similar obituaries posted for Bruce Willis and Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough. Both reports are false. The claims may have spread quickly due to Jackson's past health issues causing readers to believe the information. Over a decade ago, the 64-year-old country singer was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease. The Georgia native revealed it had been affecting him for years and was getting worse over time during an appearance on the TODAY show. Due to his illness, he finds it challenging to balance on stage and behind the microphone. Jackson inherited the genetic condition from his father.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Jeff Cook, Legendary Alabama Co-Founder, Dead at 73 Following Health Battle

Country music legend Jeff Cook passed away earlier this month, according to The Tennessean. Cook is best known as a founding member of the band Alabama, performing hits that owned the '90s country chart. A representative for the group confirmed the news of his death in a statement. Cook died at home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Stranglers’ Drummer Jet Black Dies at 84

Jet Black, drummer for new-wave punk rock band The Stranglers, has died at 84 after years of health issues. He’d been living near friends and family in North Wales when he passed away “peacefully” Dec. 6 , according to a representative. The artist, born Brian John Duffy, last performed with the band in 2015 after health complications kept him from several gigs, having suffered from “respiratory health issues since childhood,” according to the band’s statement. “He was a force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes,” said bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel in light of Black’s death. “The Stranglers success was founded on his determination and drive. His timing was faultless. All power to him and his legacy,” wrote Hugh Cornwell, a founding member of the band, on his website. Black is survived by his wife Ava and his two children, Charlotte and Anthony.
The Guardian

Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Latest on the Titans with Mike Keith

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Announces 2023 Spring Tour Dates

The Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings has announced new 2023 spring tour dates. The artist, who also recently announced winter 2023 dates, released a new album, Me/And/Dad, which he recorded with his father, Terry Barber. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale this Friday. Upcoming stops include Mobile’s...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy