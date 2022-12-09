Read full article on original website
Peter Cooper dead at 52 – Nashville musician & country star dies after suffering severe head injury in fall days earlier
COUNTRY star Peter Cooper has died at the age of 52, his family has said. The musician and producer passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6. He suffered a severe head injury following a fall. His family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that...
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Peter Cooper, Celebrated Nashville Music Journalist, Singer and Country Hall of Fame Exec, Dies at 52
Peter Cooper, one of the most preeminent journalists covering country music in the 21st century, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer in his own right, and most recently one of the foremost public faces of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, died Tuesday at age 52. A significant part of the Nashville music community had been keeping Cooper in collective thoughts and prayers since he suffered a severe head injury in a fall late last week. He had remained in critical condition in the days leading up to his death, although hospital visitors had described him as showing signs of responsiveness...
