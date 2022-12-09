Read full article on original website
Louisiana is the #10 state with the least school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Louisiana using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia transportation officials award more than $152.4M during October
(The Center Square) — The State Transportation Board awarded more than $152.4 million for 25 projects during its October 2022 meeting. So far in fiscal 2023, the board has awarded more than $573.2 million in construction contracts. The total includes "Design-Bid-Build," Transportation Investment Act and locally administered projects. Of...
WATCH NOW: Gov. Tony Evers hosts listening session in Kenosha on budget
Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha on Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials. The statewide "Doing the Right Thing" effort made its first stop in Kenosha at the Civil War Museum, 5400...
Barger says law allows for hand recount; state says law gives discretion to Nebraska secretary of state
A Lancaster County District Court judge will decide whether or not state law allows a candidate for Legislature to ask for a hand recount. Judge Kevin McManaman took the matter under advisement Tuesday after a nearly hourlong hearing that focused on whether or not state statute permits a candidate to dictate how ballots are recounted in legislative races.
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions
(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions. Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts. Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of...
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer
(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
United School District caps property taxes for 2023-24
The United School District board of directors unanimously approved capping 2023-24 property taxes Tuesday at the local inflation rate. The board certified it would not raise any taxes used to support the district, primarily real estate taxes, by a rate greater than the 5.9 percent Act 1 index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The resolution does not lock the district into raising taxes, but it does prevent the district from exceeding the index without going to referendum.
See how many school counselors are in Iowa
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Iowa using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska
COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.
ISTA asks legislator for better teacher pay, benefits and working conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association is pushing the Legislature to increase teacher pay and benefits as the state deals with more than 1,500 teacher vacancies. "More than a decade of inadequate education funding and efforts to de-professionalize the education profession has resulted in an educator shortage crisis,"...
California flavored tobacco ban stands as Big Tobacco's options run out
A California ballot measure's overwhelming victory will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to prevent the associated law from taking effect later this month. The high court denied opponents of Proposition 31 — the statewide initiative banning the sale of flavored tobacco — an injunction on Monday, thus allowing Senate Bill 793 to become law on Dec. 21.
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
All health departments now equipped with Overdose Safety Kits
COLUMBIA ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose Safety Kits to help save lives. The timing of these kits being available to the public, in limited number, coincides with the holiday season...
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscate meth and marijuana in stops along I-80
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana last week during traffic stops on Interstate 80. At about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, a trooper spotted an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell, the patrol said Monday. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
