The United School District board of directors unanimously approved capping 2023-24 property taxes Tuesday at the local inflation rate. The board certified it would not raise any taxes used to support the district, primarily real estate taxes, by a rate greater than the 5.9 percent Act 1 index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The resolution does not lock the district into raising taxes, but it does prevent the district from exceeding the index without going to referendum.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO