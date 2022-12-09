ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KDKA News Radio

Animal shelters are filling up nationwide

Surging inflation and skyrocketing home prices are contributing to a nasty situation for animal shelters across the U.S., with many being filled or beyond filled, according to Best Friends Animal Society. More pets continue to be surrendered to animal shelters and to make matters worse, the society shared that adoptions...
WYOMING STATE
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
WLUC

UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
animalfair.com

Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!

Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Charlee

She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
cohaitungchi.com

When is the Right Time to Spay or Neuter Your Dog? (Pasadena, MD)

There has all the time been dialogue amongst veterinarians about when to spay and neuter canine. Animal shelters and rescue teams have really useful early-age (below six months or youthful) spaying and neutering in canine to scale back the numbers of undesirable litters. Some teams suggest that spaying and neutering at a youthful age scale back surgical procedure time, and ends in much less post-operative issues than in older pets. Nevertheless, current suggestions have modified, and a number of other research recommend that there are advantages to ready till your canine is a bit older to be spayed or neutered, particularly in case your canine is a big or large breed canine.
PASADENA, MD
cohaitungchi.com

Need to find your pet a new home?

In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
MLive.com

Pet tents and teepees for home, travel

Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
catster.com

Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups

Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World

Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.

