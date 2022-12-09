Read full article on original website
The Hidden Crisis of Pet-Friendly Rentals in Canada
In Canada, the regulations around whether landlords are allowed to deny rentals to tenants with pets is regulated at a provincial level - meaning each province has it's own set of rules around this.
Animal shelters are filling up nationwide
Surging inflation and skyrocketing home prices are contributing to a nasty situation for animal shelters across the U.S., with many being filled or beyond filled, according to Best Friends Animal Society. More pets continue to be surrendered to animal shelters and to make matters worse, the society shared that adoptions...
With recent vet shortages mobile vet care is back
In light of the recent vet shortage, mobile vet care is back in action. A vet from Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care said they are working to help where help is needed.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Pet of the Week: Charlee
She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
When is the Right Time to Spay or Neuter Your Dog? (Pasadena, MD)
There has all the time been dialogue amongst veterinarians about when to spay and neuter canine. Animal shelters and rescue teams have really useful early-age (below six months or youthful) spaying and neutering in canine to scale back the numbers of undesirable litters. Some teams suggest that spaying and neutering at a youthful age scale back surgical procedure time, and ends in much less post-operative issues than in older pets. Nevertheless, current suggestions have modified, and a number of other research recommend that there are advantages to ready till your canine is a bit older to be spayed or neutered, particularly in case your canine is a big or large breed canine.
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World
Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.
Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners
The post Gifts for Healthy Pets and Their Owners appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Top 6 Pet Safety Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Every pet parent wants to ensure that their furry friend is safe, but it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we've put together a list of the top six pet safety tips so that you can keep your buddy safe and sound.
