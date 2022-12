OMAHA — A fifth Omaha teen has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 62-year-old man who died after a group of youths beat him with a baseball bat. The 13-year-old boy will be charged in Douglas County Juvenile Court with being an accessory to murder. According to state law, youths under age 14 years old cannot be charged as adults and must go to juvenile court, which has jurisdiction over them until they turn 19.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO