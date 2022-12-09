If you're a fan of the cooler temperatures across South Florida on Tuesday, you're going to love the forecast for the rest of the work week as they will continue to drop. After fresh 60s to start the day Tuesday, we will once again see the low 80s by the afternoon with just a 10 percent chance of a shower. As winds shift more easterly, look for morning lows to push back to the 70s for the balance of the week as highs once again remain in the low-mid-80s. You'll notice a little more humidity too.

21 HOURS AGO