Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop Even Further
If you're a fan of the cooler temperatures across South Florida on Tuesday, you're going to love the forecast for the rest of the work week as they will continue to drop. After fresh 60s to start the day Tuesday, we will once again see the low 80s by the afternoon with just a 10 percent chance of a shower. As winds shift more easterly, look for morning lows to push back to the 70s for the balance of the week as highs once again remain in the low-mid-80s. You'll notice a little more humidity too.
NBC Miami
Missing Dog From Texas Found in Florida, Reunited With Owner After 7 Years Apart
Kerry Smith, a photojournalist at NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, was recently reunited with his 12-year-old pup, Jazzy, nearly seven years after she ran away. Jazzy went missing after she was scared by Independence Day fireworks, Smith said. "She could jump over the moon if she wanted to, and she did just...
Comments / 0