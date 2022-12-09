Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall increases security prescence after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the outside, a little bit of caution tape, some plywood over two damaged entrance doors, and a squad car were the only evidence that a crime took place at Jefferson Mall late Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro police are still searching for the gunman who left...
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
Wave 3
LMPD confirms shooting at Jefferson Mall; Metrosafe reports 1 person injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the scene is secure and police are investigating. The...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
Wave 3
LMPD respond to Jefferson Mall after reports of shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. This story will be updated.
Wave 3
Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in connection with a homicide case earlier this month was placed at the scene by technology. Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
Wave 3
Shoppers inside Jefferson Mall recall their experience when shots were fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-four hours after a man was shot and critically injured at the Jefferson Mall, shoppers who were inside the mall at the time are sharing their stories. Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healey said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Monday night outside the...
Wave 3
KSP: Head-on crash in Larue County kills 41-year-old Buffalo man
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in Larue County Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., KSP responded to a crash near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. Early investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort driven by 41-year-old Charles Perkins...
1 in critical condition following shooting at Jefferson Mall; suspect at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall has closed for the evening following a shooting that left a person in critical condition on Monday. The scene unfolded around 4:45 p.m. after police said they received reports of shots fired at the mall located in Okolona. In their preliminary investigation, police said...
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
2 Louisville men arrested, charged in connection with October homicide in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago. According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:. Murder. Attempted murder. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
Wave 3
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
Comments / 4