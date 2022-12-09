ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall increases security prescence after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the outside, a little bit of caution tape, some plywood over two damaged entrance doors, and a squad car were the only evidence that a crime took place at Jefferson Mall late Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro police are still searching for the gunman who left...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Home incarceration tracker puts man at scene of deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in connection with a homicide case earlier this month was placed at the scene by technology. Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP: Head-on crash in Larue County kills 41-year-old Buffalo man

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in Larue County Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., KSP responded to a crash near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. Early investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort driven by 41-year-old Charles Perkins...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy