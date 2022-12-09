Kings-Cavaliers gameday: De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Donovan Mitchell all ruled out

Both teams could be shorthanded when the Kings visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the second game of a six-game road trip.

The Kings (13-10) are looking to bounce back after opening the trip with a 126-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, ending their three-game winning streak. They might have to do so without the services of guards De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis.

Fox was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday due to right foot soreness. Following Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee, Fox revealed he has been playing through pain for over a month, telling The Sacramento Bee the foot has bothered him “a lot” since he hurt it in a Nov. 5 win over the Orlando Magic.

Davis is also listed as questionable against the Cavaliers after missing the past two games due to lower back soreness. Davis said he was feeling better before aggravating the injury toward the end of Tuesday’s practice.

The Cavaliers (16-9) are coming off a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in that game, but he is listed as questionable against the Kings due to right lower leg soreness. Kevin Love (lower back soreness), Ricky Rubio (left ACL surgery), Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain) and Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) are out.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. He is shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range on 9.1 attempts per game.

Love is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is shooting 38.6% on 5.3 3-point attempts per game.

The Kings handed the Cavaliers a 127-120 loss when they met in Sacramento on Nov. 9. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Kings. Mitchell scored 38 points for the Cavaliers.

Ruled out

The Kings announced Fox and Davis have both been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers announced Mitchell has been ruled out as well.

Davion Mitchell will start in place of Fox. Caris LeVert will start in place of Mitchell.

Kings at Cavaliers

When : 4:30 p.m.

Where : Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Cavaliers -3.5

Over/under : 222

Injury report

Kings : QUESTIONABLE — De’Aaron Fox (foot); Terence Davis (back). OUT — Chima Moneke (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Cavaliers : QUESTIONABLE — Donovan Mitchell (leg). OUT — Kevin Love (back); Ricky Rubio (knee); Dean Wade (shoulder); Dylan Windler (ankle).

