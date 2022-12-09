Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
Families visit reindeer outside Bay City library during holiday event
BAY CITY, MI - Several smiling faces surrounded the fence containing two reindeer at Alice and Jack Wirt Public Library on Monday, Dec. 12. Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm brought two of their reindeer outside of the library for people to feed and pet. “This is our first time seeing the...
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
WNEM
Construction to begin soon on Bay City's Independence Bridge
Kyle Gillett has a look at your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Kathy Jagusch is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!. The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market
The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
Rita’s welcomes customers back with free holiday party, toy giveaway
SAGINAW, MI — Rita’s Southern Soul Café is back in business in downtown Saginaw, and owner Rita Johnson is inviting area families to celebrate the holiday season with a free party and toy giveaway. The party is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at...
Bay City commissioners approve Independence Bridge rehab in lieu of replacement
BAY CITY, MI—Ten days away from the reopening of Bay City’s Liberty bridge, city commissioners have finalized language to go forward with a change in plans that would allow Independence Bridge to be rehabilitated rather than fully reconstructed. At a special 5 p.m. meeting on Monday, Dec. 12,...
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sunday brunch at Rita’s Southern Soul Café
SAGINAW, MI — Rita’s Southern Soul Café, located at 110 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, is back in business and serving all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. Business owner Rita Johnson said the Sunday brunch from noon to 4 p.m. includes a variety of foods and a DJ or live entertainment.
Michigan man charged with making machine guns, silencers in anticipation of biker club war
BAY CITY, MI — An Ogemaw County man is charged with a federal felony for allegedly making and selling machine guns and silencers in preparation for a war between motorcycle clubs. Jason W. Myers, 53, on Dec. 2 had his first appearance before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T....
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar in Fenton to hold grand opening this week
FENTON, MI - Save the date. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, located at 3600 Owen Road in Fenton, has announced its grand opening will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. The location is at the old Meeting Place restaurant, with business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Former Buena Vista, Notre Dame star Tory Jackson rebounds at Grand Blanc
SAGINAW, MI – Perhaps Saginaw is in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. And for Tory Jackson, Saginaw will always remain a part of him, no matter where he goes.
