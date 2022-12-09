ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Gadgets Tech Experts Say You Shouldn't Buy As Gifts Because They’re Practically Useless

By Lisa Cupido
 4 days ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and also the time to fret over whether the tech gadget you want to gift someone is going to be something they ever actually use. Any tip that can take the headache out of gift-buying is a valuable one. Should you splurge on a more tech-savvy, innovative version of a standard product? Should you go all in on the latest trendy toy instead of waiting for a more updated iteration of it that irons out its bugs? It isn’t always easy to say — but Tech Expert Ronsy Roland at dealsnplan.com is here to help by suggesting three gadgets that many experts say you shouldn’t buy as gifts because they’re practically useless. Ronsy also suggests three gadgets you should get instead.

Don’t Get: Smart Kettles

Smart kettles are a useless tech gadget gift this holiday season, as they are often expensive and unnecessary, Ronsy warns. “Smart kettles tend to be more expensive than traditional kettles, and they do not offer any unique or useful features that can’t be found with traditional kettles,” Ronsy said. “Smart kettles can be controlled remotely via an app or voice commands, and they can also be programmed to heat up water at specific times and temperatures. However, these features are not always necessary or useful and are not worth the extra cost. Furthermore, the technology used for these gadgets is often unreliable and can be prone to glitches and malfunctions.”

Don’t Get: Smart Doorbells

It’s not that a smart doorbell isn’t a good gift — it’s that you should make sure your recipient is tech-savvy before offering what could turn out to be a pain for them.

“Smart doorbells require an internet connection and a mobile device, which means if you don’t have both, you won’t be able to use the device,” Ronsy said. “Additionally, if you live in an area with poor internet connection, your smart doorbell won’t be able to function properly. Smart doorbells require a lot of maintenance and upkeep, meaning you’ll need to be tech savvy enough to troubleshoot any problems. Finally, smart doorbells are vulnerable to hackers and aren’t the safest security option, so they might not be the best choice if you’re looking for a security device.”

Don’t Get Virtual Reality Headsets

Virtual Reality Headsets are a popular tech gadget gift this holiday season, but they may not be the best choice if you are looking for a practical gift,” Ronsy said. “Although they provide an immersive experience, they are not particularly useful in day-to-day life. They require a powerful computer to run, and many of the currently available headsets are not compatible with all devices. Furthermore, the content available on VR headsets is limited, so it may quickly become old and boring. Many headsets are also quite expensive, so it may not be a good investment for someone who is not already interested in this type of technology.”

Buy These Instead

Get: Smartphone

They’re an investment, but for a good reason: smartphones are the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list, according to Ronsy. “Whether it’s a flagship device from Apple or Samsung, or a mid-range device from a lesser-known manufacturer, a smartphone is a great way to stay connected and share memories with friends and family,” Ronsy said. “Make sure to get the right size for your recipient, as well as the right operating system.”

Get: Tablet

A tablet is a great gift for anyone who loves to read, watch movies, play games, or stay connected while on the go,” Ronsy said. “Tablets come in a variety of sizes and prices, so you can find one that fits your budget and your recipient’s needs. Whether you go with an iPad, Kindle, or Windows tablet, your recipient will be sure to enjoy a tablet as a gift this holiday season.”

Get: Fitness Tracker

Know someone who loves to stay active and monitor their health? A fitness tracker is a thoughtful gift for them, for sure. “With features such as step counting, sleep tracking, and activity monitoring, a fitness tracker is a great way to stay motivated and keep track of your progress,” Ronsy said. “Plus, many fitness trackers come with apps and online tools that allow you to track your progress and set goals.”

With so many tech gadgets being positioned as gifts this holiday season, things can get confusing. Knowing which gadgets are worth your time and money and will be sure to get used — and which will sit on someone’s shelf — is a smart way to approach gift-giving.

