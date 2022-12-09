ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

This USD professor made an occupational therapist-approved, Christmas gift guide for kids

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmyjB_0jcv2gvw00

It’s the holiday season and the time for gift-giving. You might be shopping for coworkers, friends, family and relatives, and some people are easier to shop for than others.

If you’re still guessing what to get those 18 and younger on your list, especially the littlest ones, have no fear. Shana Cerny, an associate professor of occupational therapy at the University of South Dakota, has created a gift guide for the children in your life on your nice list this year.

“For children, their most prominent occupation is play,” Cerny said. “A lot of times, when I’m talking to parents or caregivers about gifts to get children, I break it down by developmental area. Is there anything that the child needs to work on as far as a developmental skill?”

Christmas in particular is a great time to shop when thinking about different gifts for children to allow for play in different ways.

For babies and toddlers, Cerny groups gifts for them separately, because they are learning through exploration and sensory motor play at that age, she said. For example, little ones like to grab items and look at them, she said.

Gifts Cerny recommends this group include rattles, bath toys, a ball, a shape sorter, nesting cups, push toys, activity tables, blocks and more.

For children ages 3-4 and up, Cerny recommends they start expanding into adaptive, daily life skills and social forms of play. For example, a play kitchen can teach kids to roleplay as parents, restaurant workers or customers. A toy like a wooden fruit that they can pretend to cut apart in the play kitchen could teach them manual coordination skills, she said.

Adaptive and daily life skill gifts Cerny recommends also include a wooden toolset, an activity board, dress-up clothing, cook books and craft supplies or kits such as pottery, jewelry, needlepoint or sewing, depending on complexity.

Children of any age can start working on their gross motor skills, which Cerny explains are working on “big muscle” movement like jumping, running, throwing or other activity. She recommends children stay active for at least 60 minutes each day.

Gifts Cerny recommends that relate to gross motor skills include a sit-n-spin, ball pit, slide, a mini trampoline, jumprope, the game Twister or rock climbing wall holds, for example.

Cerny’s gift guide also recommends dozens of different fine motor play gifts. Fine motor play focuses on “small muscles” like in the hands, and could involve something like creating jewelry, holding a utensil to eat or grasping a pencil.

To work on fine motor skills, Cerny recommends gifts like a Rubix cube, crayons, play dough, finger paint, Lincoln logs, Legos, pick-up-sticks, jewelry making kits, the game Operation, Jenga, Spirograph and more.

Children from 18 months to 18 years old can also benefit from sensory play gifts, Cerny said. People receive sensory input from our vision, smell, taste, touch and sound, but also from proprioception or body awareness, vestibular sense or sense of motion and gravity, and their internal awareness of moods or hunger, for example.

There are different activities and different toys that can give sensory input on each of those senses, Cerny said. A weighted blanket, for example, could give someone proprioceptive input, while a tent could dim light, reduce sound and be soft to the touch, overall calming for a child.

Sensory gifts Cerny recommends include a weighted blanket, weighted stuffed animals, a lava lamp, a tent, kinetic sand, a bean bag, an exercise ball, a balance board or modeling dough, for example.

Parents and other caregivers know their children best, though, Cerny said, so ask them what their children prefer, and “go with what (the children) like or what makes them feel good.”

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow removal workers paid big for tough job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm brings snow, wind, ice, rain; Shooting update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. KELOLAND Weather online...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to prepare for this week’s rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week

Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy