ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Christmas event to feature non-traditional Santa to inspire kids to dream

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Chantelle Duncan is set to accomplish a Christmas-themed dream of hers: letting kids of color see and visit with a Santa Claus that looks just like them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5JCg_0jcv2f3D00

It’s a new tradition that she hopes will continue during the holiday season in Sioux Falls and will inspire generations of kids to come.

“I feel that Black Santa makes it apparent that there’s not only a need for more representation, but what’s really important is the visible acceptance in Sioux Falls that every race and culture should have a magical, positive childhood figure that looks like them,” Duncan, the 39-year-old owner of 605 Vixen Salon said.

On Dec. 18, Duncan will host a free Santa Claus visit at the Center of Life Church, located at 2100 S. Summit Avenue inside the University Welcome Center, at 4:30 p.m.. The Sioux Falls Storm football team and Center of Life Church have partnered with Duncan.

More: How Sioux Falls area schools are getting into the holiday spirit this year by giving back

Kids will have the chance to take pictures with Santa and listen to him read “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” There will be refreshments, Duncan said, and Walmart will donate gifts for the children.

There will also be a donation box for people to give to Call to Freedom, an anti-human trafficking organization.

Duncan said she was inspired to create the event after she saw the trailer for the new Little Mermaid movie, featuring Black actor Halle Bailey. She said it’s empowering when kids can see someone who looks like them and can inspire them to dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOV6C_0jcv2f3D00

She added that in the Black community, a lot of males look up to famous rappers or athletes they see on social media.

“But I feel like with little Black girls or little Black boys [who] see a Black Santa, they can dream and be anything and most people learn through storytelling, and that starts in Kindergarten,” Duncan said. “I feel like telling this story and seeing this magical character come alive will change a lot of views of our little children in different cultural communities that you can be anything.”

Duncan, who’s lived in Sioux Falls since she was four, has seen the community grow and become more diverse. She hopes that by having a non-traditional Santa, communities of color will connect with him.

And she hopes to in the future have Santas from all different backgrounds to connect to children because of “just how much that is going to change lives and our youth because that’s where it all starts.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Christmas event to feature non-traditional Santa to inspire kids to dream

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th

SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Winter system bringing ice into KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had slushy and icy roads this morning. Some people received near a quarter inch of ice. With temperatures on either side of 32 last night and this morning, it gave us ice accumulation in eastern KELOLAND. How you’re supposed to measure ice may surprise you.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm brings snow, wind, ice, rain; Shooting update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. KELOLAND Weather online...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to prepare for this week’s rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Arlington nursing home to close in February

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week

Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy