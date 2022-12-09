ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: SUBDIVISION APPROVED

The owner of two adjoining Red Bank properties won the right to build a third house behind them Monday night. The new lot, indicated by a star in the aerial photo, would be created from portions of the backyards of 348 and 352 Shrewsbury Avenue, above. Riyazali Hassam, a dentist...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: POLICE WARN OF PHONE SCAM

Recently, our department has received several reports from residents who have received phone calls in which the person on the phone tells them that a family member has been kidnapped and then demands that they send money from a money transfer store to someone in Mexico. After the money has...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: INDOOR CANNABIS FARM APPROVED

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank moved closer to scoring a wholesale cannabis growing facility Monday night. Before granting approval, however, planning board members had to overcome misgivings about an all-cash operation – and an electrified security fence meant to give intruders a “kick in the chest” without killing them.
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD

Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Former White Supremacist Skinhead Gang Member To Speak At South Jersey Bias Forum

A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Burlington County. The event – dubbed “Responding to Hate with Hope” – will feature former skinhead gang member Frank Meeink as the keynote speaker, as well as Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey’s 3rd District.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Red Bank, NJ
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.

 http://www.redbankgreen.com

