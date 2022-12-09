Read full article on original website
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION APPROVED
The owner of two adjoining Red Bank properties won the right to build a third house behind them Monday night. The new lot, indicated by a star in the aerial photo, would be created from portions of the backyards of 348 and 352 Shrewsbury Avenue, above. Riyazali Hassam, a dentist...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
RED BANK: POLICE WARN OF PHONE SCAM
Recently, our department has received several reports from residents who have received phone calls in which the person on the phone tells them that a family member has been kidnapped and then demands that they send money from a money transfer store to someone in Mexico. After the money has...
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
RED BANK: INDOOR CANNABIS FARM APPROVED
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank moved closer to scoring a wholesale cannabis growing facility Monday night. Before granting approval, however, planning board members had to overcome misgivings about an all-cash operation – and an electrified security fence meant to give intruders a “kick in the chest” without killing them.
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
Man Spying On Woman In Secaucus Kohl's Changing Room Arrested In Paramus: Police
A Passaic man who was caught by his victim spying on her in a Secaucus Kohl's store changing room was arrested in Paramus, authorities said. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gallegos Valdez, was spotted by the woman over the top of the dressing room wall on Nov. 28, Secaucus police said.
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
Former White Supremacist Skinhead Gang Member To Speak At South Jersey Bias Forum
A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Burlington County. The event – dubbed “Responding to Hate with Hope” – will feature former skinhead gang member Frank Meeink as the keynote speaker, as well as Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey’s 3rd District.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
Convicted Multi-State Date Rapist From Bergen Completes NY Term, Brought Back For NJ Sentencing
A Bergen County man convicted of sexually assaulting women in two different states has completed his prison term in New York and can now be sentenced in New Jersey.Blake Tannen, 32, was arrested after Allendale police traced an abandoned 911 cellphone call to his home on Baldwin Road in November 20…
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
Feds: Truck driver on NJ Turnpike had 95 Kilos of cocaine, fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, New York, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of possession with...
Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police
A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said. Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her...
