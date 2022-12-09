ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Luxe, Pininfarina-Designed Train Will Take You Through Switzerland’s Breathtaking Landscapes

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12De9d_0jcv2QlC00

Imagine exploring Switzerland ’s beautiful, snow-covered landscapes from the comfort of a luxury train . Well, the Montreux Oberland Bernese (MOB) Railway Company is about to make that dream a reality.

The Swiss outfit is launching a lavish locomotive that will take travelers to the breathtaking destinations of Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken. The Goldenpass Express train, which first debuted in 2020, has been completely redesigned by Pininfarina. The Italian design firm creates in all different fields, but is best known for producing bonkers hypercars. The all-electric Battista , for example, is currently the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle.

The new train, which will begin the new service on December 11, will cover 71 miles in around three hours. Stops along the way include the picturesque towns of Boltigen, Erlenbach, Oey-Diemtigen and Spiez, to name but a few. Of course, the views from the carriage are the real highlight. The large windows promise no reflection, too, so you’ll be able to snap some great pics.

The seats are separated into three main categories: Second Class, First Class and Prestige Class. The latter includes heated seats with panoramic views. Passengers can also indulge in light bites, such as caviar or assorted cheeses with wine. Each seat also offers plenty of storage space for your bags, ski gear and the like.

“With the Goldenpass Express, we are facing a spectacular technological challenge, shifting from narrow gauge to standard gauge,” Georges Oberson, General Manager of MOB, said in a statement . “We also wanted this tourist train to be beautiful and elegant. That’s why we assigned the task to Pininfarina, one of the most prestigious design companies in the world.”

Pininfarina is well-versed in designing trains. In 1993, the firm designed the Cristal Panoramic Express for MOB. It went onto become one of the Swiss company’s most successful trains. Let’s see history repeats itself with the refreshed Goldenpass Express.

Fare prices for first class start at $120.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This 5-Day Motorcycle Tour Will Let You Ride Up an Active Volcano in Iceland

“Today, we will ride up the Hekla volcano,” says Luca Bono, Dainese’s head of experiences. “It will be a day you’ll remember forever.” Oh, I don’t doubt that. Hekla is the one of the most active of the approximately 130 volcanos in Iceland. It has erupted over 20 times since the year 874, the last of which was as recently as February, 2000. During the Middle Ages, the Icelandic Norse dubbed Hekla the “Gateway to Hell,” and as we begin our ascent on Hekla’s outer edges, I begin to see—and feel—why. The winds are ferocious. At over 70 mph, they stop...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

This $10 Million Australia Mega-Mansion Has a Soccer Field and a 35-Car Garage

Whether you’re a sports nut or an enthusiastic motorist, there’s no shortage of perks inside this Australia estate to keep adults and kids alike entertained.   A 32,000-square-foot mega-mansion tucked into the bushland of Brisbane has just hit the market for a whopping $10 million ($15 million AUD), and it comes with nearly every amenity you could dream of. Among its most outrageous features are an epic 35-car garage, a soccer field, a championship-size tennis court that doubles as a basketball court and a glass-framed swimming pool. Altogether, the property contains a main residence, a two-bedroom guest dwelling, a separate three-car garage...
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain

Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
Motorious

Rare AHG Modified BMW M1 With Paul Walker Ownership Selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Sale

Here’s what a true German racer looks like. If you weren’t an avid BMW enthusiast, you might not even recognize this car in the lineup of typically very large and bulky German luxury automobiles. In fact, it’s pretty easy to mistake it for an Italian designer. However, this car is all German and more than capable of competing with any brand that challenges it on the race track. On top of that, it’s incredibly rare and likely to fetch a very high value on the auction block. So why exactly should you get behind the wheel of this BMW M1?
Robb Report

The 15 Best Travel Trailers for Camping and Road-Tripping Adventures

Living in the time of Covid-19 has changed how we all think and act—especially when we’re away from home. It has also reminded some of us how nice it can be to travel without stepping foot in a frenzied airport. With the right travel trailer you can easily leave the city behind without having to deal with anyone other than your nearest and dearest. Today’s caravans are nothing like those you probably rode in as a kid. Not only do they actually look good, but they’re packed with enough luxury features that you’ll feel right at home, no matter where...
Robb Report

The Very Last Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet Has Just Rolled Off the Line—After More Than 50 Years of Production

Boeing is finally ready to retire the iconic 747. The American airplane manufacturer finished building the 1,574th—and final—747 at its widebody factory in Everett, Washington, just north of Seattle, on Tuesday, according to a press release. The jumbo jet’s completion ends more than five decades of production of the game-changing model. Not many airplanes can claim the impact that the 747 has had since going into production in 1967. It was the world’s first twin-aisle passenger aircraft, something that helped it transform global air travel after it entered service in 1970. The jet’s four engines allowed it to transport hundreds of passengers...
EVERETT, WA
Robb Report

Snoop Dogg, Madonna and More Celebs Are Being Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

A class action filed Thursday alleges that Madonna, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton, among other celebrities who promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, were compensated for those promotions and did not disclose such deals. In the complaint, filed to the federal Central Disrict Court of California, plaintiffs Adonis Real and Adam Titcher said they purchased NFTs made by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, among other NFT collections, after seeing the endorsement of influential celebrities, who they claim were part of a “vast scheme” to inflate the value of the NFTs. The complaint further alleges that Yuga Labs executives conspired with...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Morocco airline cancels Doha flights before France World Cup semi-final

Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities. “Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform...
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

Better Than a Hotel? You Can Now Buy Shares in Multiple Homes Around Europe to Travel in Comfort

Mélie Dunod and Nico Watzenig spent years helping clients acquire and renovate vacation homes throughout Europe. Traveling between France, Spain and Italy, they realized how limiting owning one home can be, especially with so many beautiful destinations to discover. This mindset inspired August, a co-ownership model that allows you to own the equivalent of 1/21 of five homes in five different destinations in Europe. Founded in 2018, August was built on the idea that the average owner spends just 35 days in their vacation homes per year, and the home sits empty for roughly 11 months. “The more we assisted clients with...
The Independent

Walid Regragui: The ‘crazy’ coach who convinced Morocco to follow his World Cup dream

“You may say I am mad, crazy, but a bit of craziness is good,” Walid Regragui said. His has been a beautiful brand of madness for Morocco. His craziness has been catalytic. He is the dreamer who has changed a continent, the manager who talks about history and may alter footballing history forever. In Morocco, Africa has its first World Cup semi-finalists. If the relentlessly demanding Regragui has his way, a man with a sense of boundless possibilities will be back again for more motivational speaking ahead of a still bigger game.“We came into the tournament with great ambition...
Robb Report

The NBA Just Dropped a New MVP Trophy That’s Inspired by—But Doesn’t Look Like—Michael Jordan

One of the greatest basketball players to ever do it now has a namesake trophy that measures up—quite literally—to his illustrious career. The NBA debuted the Michael Jordan Trophy on Tuesday as its redesigned MVP trophy, and while it doesn’t use Jordan’s likeness, it does include a number of subtle nods to his time in the league. During the nine-month design process, the Hall of Famer asked explicitly that the bronze sculpture not be a direct representation of him, The Washington Post reported. He “wanted the player who wins this trophy to think about his own journey,” Christopher Arena, the NBA exec...
WASHINGTON STATE
Robb Report

Airlines Burn $4 Billion Worth of Perfectly Good In-Flight Meals Every Year. Here’s Why.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just gave fliers some serious food for thought. The IATA estimates the aviation industry is incinerating or landfilling more than 6 million tons of resources per year that could otherwise be recycled, as reported by Simple Flying. According to cabin waste audits undertaken by IATA and a number of airlines, between 20 and 25 percent of this is untouched food and unopened beverages that could collectively be worth as much as $4 billion. It’s quite a shocking figure, considering the USDA estimates 34 million Americans are food insecure. What gives? Well, the issue appears to be...
Robb Report

This 262-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Concept Was Designed for High-Latitude Cruising

Grant Maughan spent nearly 40 years cruising various types of vessels across the globe before he moved into concept design. It’s not exactly surprising, then, that the Australian seafarer has penned one incredible explorer yacht. Billed as a “go-anywhere machine,” Project EvO spans 262 feet (80 meters) from tip to tail and has been outfitted for high-latitude expeditions. Maughan himself has voyaged to the Arctic and Antarctic and thus understands the exact features that are required in such taxing environments. The vessel, which Maughan designed using Rhino3D software, features a “rugged yet contemporary exterior,” a prominent pointed bow and an ice-class hull...
Robb Report

This Tiffany Sword Was Once Wielded by a Civil War General. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has created a bevy of luxurious designs, from stunning bracelets to gem-studded necklaces—to military swords, which the jewelry house produced an entire line of back in the mid-19th century. Now one Illinois-based auctioneer is giving you the chance to snatch up two of these historical sabers. As a part of its December Premier event, Rock Island Auction Company is selling off a plethora of antique swords and war memorabilia. Included in the prominent lots are two Civil War–era blades made by Tiffany’s, predating the brand’s foray into luxury jewelry. One of the items belonged to...
Robb Report

‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report

If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway.  According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
Autoblog

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song

Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy