Face masks encouraged in Mississippi amid threat of COVID, flu, RSV
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging the public to wear face masks indoors once again due to a ‘tripledemic.’ The CDC has reported a strong concern of outbreak of cases in three main illnesses and viruses: COVID-19, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to the […]
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
WLBT
The cost of the death penalty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
wcbi.com
Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
WAPT
Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
WAPT
Mississippi set to execute man convicted of raping, murdering 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is set to execute a man Wednesday by lethal injection — the first since November 2021. Thomas Loden Jr. is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. Loden pleaded guilty in 2001 to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery for kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
How you can prepare for severe weather in Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With the threat of severe weather into the overnight hours and on Wednesday, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to take the storm threat seriously. MEMA public information officer Allie Jasper said Mississippians could see tornadoes, hail and flash flooding on Wednesday, December 14. “Go ahead […]
Mississippi man donates life’s research about one of South’s largest slave markets, U.S. Colored Troops
It took more than a few seconds for Ser Seshs Ab Heter-CM Boxley to sign his name, officially deeding his life’s work and research pertaining to Forks of the Road and U.S. Colored Troops to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday. This was not out of...
WLOX
Questions still surround future of the Mississippi Democratic Party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Democrats win in Mississippi?. Candidate Shuwaski Young caught a lot of attention when he said “no” - unless there are major changes with leadership. It’s been just over a month since Young first called out his own party. “We can’t sit around...
WAPT
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
wtva.com
Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees. The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. "The activity has been increasing...
