COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000.

NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, up 13.5% from 2021.

Home prices are projected to increase 5.4% nationwide while Columbus prices will climb 5% in 2023, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast . Realtor.com ranked Columbus the fifth hottest housing market in the U.S. for the second consecutive month in October.

Below are the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio. For comparison, NBC4 included a current home listing from each neighborhood.

10. Upper Arlington – 43221

Home to 34,354 residents, Upper Arlington’s median home value is $437,957, up 10% year-over-year.

This property at 2498 Wellesley Dr. in Upper Arlington is on the market for $459,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1947 and sits on 7,840 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,147.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. Grandview Heights – 43212

Home to 22,181 residents, Grandview Heights’ median home value is $471,775, up 7.6% year-over-year.

This property at 1295 N. Grant Ave. in a nearby neighborhood is on the market for $529,000. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2015 and sits on 3,049 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,730.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. Lewis Center – 43035

Home to 28,687 residents, Lewis Center’s median home value is $475,188, up 14.3% year-over-year.

This property at 8457 Payson Dr. in Lewis Center is on the market for $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1996 and sits on 8,712 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,001.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. Granville – 43023

Home to 14,475 residents, Granville’s median home value is $494,072, up 15% year-over-year.

This property at 151 Beaman Gates Dr. in Granville is on the market for $424,900, down $24,100 from the original asking price of $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2021 and sits on 10,018 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $2,716.

Licking County Auditor’s Office.

6. Plain City – 43064

Home to 14,069 residents, Plain City’s median home value is $493,896, up 13.7% year-over-year.

This property at 218 Fanshell Dr. in Plain City is on the market for $429,900. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2018 and sits on 6,969 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $2,742.

Madison County Auditor’s Office.

5. Westerville – 43082

Home to 35,244 residents, Westerville’s median home value is $499,135, up 14.7% year-over-year.

This property at 775 Olde Mill Dr. in Westerville is on the market for $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2010 and sits on 5,227 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,071.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. Powell – 43065

Home to 42,971 residents, Powell’s median home value is $510,411, up 14.7% year-over-year.

This property at 3395 Pine Way in Powell is on the market for $510,000, down $25,000 from the original asking price of $535,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2004 and sits on .44 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,426.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. New Albany – 43054

Home to 26,953 residents, New Albany’s median home value is $532,117, up 13.7% year-over-year.

This property at 4995 Meadway Dr. in New Albany is on the market for $500,000. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1996 and sits on 10,454 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,445.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. Dublin – 43017

Home to 40,419 residents, Dublin’s median home value is $535,456, up 15.3% year-over-year.

This property at 7652 Cashel Ct. in Dublin is on the market for $499,900, down $35,000 from the original asking price of $534,900. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1994 and sits on .28 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,427.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. Galena – 43021

Home to 12,298 residents, Galena’s median home value is $595,832, up 15.3% year-over-year.

This property at 1125 Brookside Ct. in Galena is on the market for $625,000. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2016 and sits on .38 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $4,183.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.