ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000.

NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, up 13.5% from 2021.

Home prices are projected to increase 5.4% nationwide while Columbus prices will climb 5% in 2023, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast . Realtor.com ranked Columbus the fifth hottest housing market in the U.S. for the second consecutive month in October.

Below are the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio. For comparison, NBC4 included a current home listing from each neighborhood.

10. Upper Arlington – 43221
Home to 34,354 residents, Upper Arlington’s median home value is $437,957, up 10% year-over-year.

This property at 2498 Wellesley Dr. in Upper Arlington is on the market for $459,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1947 and sits on 7,840 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,147.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvLRv_0jcv1o6N00
Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. Grandview Heights – 43212
Home to 22,181 residents, Grandview Heights’ median home value is $471,775, up 7.6% year-over-year.

This property at 1295 N. Grant Ave. in a nearby neighborhood is on the market for $529,000. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2015 and sits on 3,049 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,730.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zudm_0jcv1o6N00
Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. Lewis Center – 43035
Home to 28,687 residents, Lewis Center’s median home value is $475,188, up 14.3% year-over-year.

This property at 8457 Payson Dr. in Lewis Center is on the market for $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1996 and sits on 8,712 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7cNR_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. Granville – 43023
Home to 14,475 residents, Granville’s median home value is $494,072, up 15% year-over-year.

This property at 151 Beaman Gates Dr. in Granville is on the market for $424,900, down $24,100 from the original asking price of $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2021 and sits on 10,018 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $2,716.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qxob_0jcv1o6N00
Licking County Auditor’s Office.

6. Plain City – 43064
Home to 14,069 residents, Plain City’s median home value is $493,896, up 13.7% year-over-year.

This property at 218 Fanshell Dr. in Plain City is on the market for $429,900. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2018 and sits on 6,969 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $2,742.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TslMy_0jcv1o6N00
Madison County Auditor’s Office.

5. Westerville – 43082
Home to 35,244 residents, Westerville’s median home value is $499,135, up 14.7% year-over-year.

This property at 775 Olde Mill Dr. in Westerville is on the market for $449,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2010 and sits on 5,227 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,071.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxzrN_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. Powell – 43065
Home to 42,971 residents, Powell’s median home value is $510,411, up 14.7% year-over-year.

This property at 3395 Pine Way in Powell is on the market for $510,000, down $25,000 from the original asking price of $535,000. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2004 and sits on .44 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,426.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir3sD_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. New Albany – 43054
Home to 26,953 residents, New Albany’s median home value is $532,117, up 13.7% year-over-year.

This property at 4995 Meadway Dr. in New Albany is on the market for $500,000. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1996 and sits on 10,454 square feet. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,445.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fvbc_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. Dublin – 43017
Home to 40,419 residents, Dublin’s median home value is $535,456, up 15.3% year-over-year.

This property at 7652 Cashel Ct. in Dublin is on the market for $499,900, down $35,000 from the original asking price of $534,900. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1994 and sits on .28 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $3,427.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFCCv_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. Galena – 43021
Home to 12,298 residents, Galena’s median home value is $595,832, up 15.3% year-over-year.

This property at 1125 Brookside Ct. in Galena is on the market for $625,000. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2016 and sits on .38 acres. The estimated monthly cost for this home is $4,183.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRgyA_0jcv1o6N00
Delaware County Auditor’s Office.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities.  Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grandview-area Hot Chicken Takeover opening this week

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Grandview Heights-area Hot Chicken Takeover is opening Friday. It’s the seventh restaurant for the Columbus-founded fast-casual brand and the second that’s opened in the past month after a Lewis Center eatery. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is at 1417 W. 5th...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to sign up for Ohio Liquor's winter lottery

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder …. A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio abortion rights advocates announce dueling ballot initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion rights advocates announced Monday two initiatives to place a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion in front of Ohio voters, the same day a proposal to make it more challenging to amend the state constitution cleared a legislative committee. The two coalitions, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Protect Choice Ohio, are both […]
OHIO STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the Respect for Marriage Act will affect Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill protecting the legitimacy of interracial and same-sex marriage was signed into law on Tuesday. However, existing Ohio statutes and constitutional amendments could still be a burden and a barrier for some couples. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act after the legislation passed 61-36 in the Senate […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy