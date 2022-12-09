Read full article on original website
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Buick Enclave Ventilated Seat Blower Motor Retrofit Under Way
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding a ventilated seat blower motor retrofit for the 2022 Buick Enclave and 2023 Buick Enclave. The problem: affected units were built without ventilated seat blower motors, and can be identified by RPO code 04O. The fix: certified GM technicians will be instructed to...
GMC Sierra And Canyon Hood Insulation Retrofit Under Way
Certain examples of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra, as well as the 2022 Canyon, were shipped from the factory without underhood insulation. Now, GM Authority has learned that a dealer-installed retrofit has recently been made available. Owners of affected GMC vehicles can now take their vehicles to the dealership...
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
Chevy Camaro Could Become EV Sub-Brand
The fate of the Chevy Camaro nameplate is somewhat uncertain, with the current sixth-generation model slated to sunset in 2023 for the 2024-model-year, and no seventh-generation model currently in development. Now, however, it was recently reported that GM may be moving to leverage the Chevy Camaro name for a new all-electric sub-brand.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Copper Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GLY and touch-up paint code WA-143H, Copper Bronze Metallic is one of nine exterior colors...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
How many miles can a car last?
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection. Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven […]
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s When 2024 GMC Sierra HD Production Will Start
Featuring a revised exterior, an upgraded cockpit, and a few powertrain changes, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD has been hotly anticipated. First announced back in October, many have been wondering when the updated heavy-duty pickup will begin production. Now, GM Authority has learned it will commence next year.
Buick Electra E4 Spied Testing For First Time
Just last week, GM Authority was the first to report that GM has green-lit the Buick Electra-X concept for production, most likely as the Buick Electra E4. Now, spy photographers have captured an Electra E4 prototype testing on public roads for the very first time. Despite the tester being clad...
