FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - I had the privilege of meeting Yeon-Su while at Northern Arizona University. I had stayed after class to study for a big test, not realizing the next class was about to start. Yeon-Su was the first to walk through the doors. She came up to me with the biggest, most infectious smile and said, “hello, will you be staying for class?” I was embarrassed. We introduced ourselves, and she offered to help me study, but I gratefully declined. Then, she encouraged me to take one of her classes next semester. I said I would try, thanked her, and said goodbye. Even though the interaction lasted no more than two minutes, her welcoming spirit left a mark.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO