Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
KEVN
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
KELOLAND TV
Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
newscenter1.tv
Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
KEVN
Heavy snow the next few days
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Weather Balloon Launch. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST. The late evening news...
Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
newscenter1.tv
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
Black Hills Pioneer
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne, 26, of Whitewood, SD, passed away on December 9, 2022, in Spearfish, SD. Jake was born in Oceanside, CA, on September 26, 1996, to Fred and Tammy Bourne. In 2006, Jake moved with his family to Whitewood, SD, after his dad retired from the Marine Corps. Jake and his family lived between South Dakota and Wyoming for several years while always maintaining their house in Whitewood. Jake graduated from Campbell County High School in 2015. While in high Jake was the Senior Class President; He loved student council and was a part of it all his high school years. After graduation, Jake joined the Army Reserves. Jake went to U.S. Army Basic Combat Training School in Columbia, South Carolina. He loved everything about the Army. He did a training mission in Poland and spent almost a year in Kuwait during the height of the Covid Pandemic. Jake loved his Army family and cherished his time with them on their drill weekends. In addition, to the Army Reserves, he attended college at Black Hills State, where he was obtaining a Sociology degree. Jake also worked at A&J’s Hardware store in Whitewood, SD. Jake worked at the store for 7 years and loved his co-workers like family.
newscenter1.tv
Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels
According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
Black Hills Pioneer
Christi Durr
Christi Durr, age 55 of Belle Fourche, died December 8, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. There will be no visitation. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Following the service lunch and a time of fellowship will be held at the Branding Iron.
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
Black Hills Pioneer
Second half propels Spearfish to victory over Broncs 64-44
BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish outscored Belle Fourche 39-24 in the second half Friday night and earned a 64-44 varsity boys’ basketball season-opening victory at Edwin Petranek Armory. “They did a great job of putting the ball in areas of the court when we were attacking the zone in...
Comments / 0