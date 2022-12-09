Read full article on original website
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
