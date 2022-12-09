ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community

The federal justice system can’t seem to find him, but Elon Musk has. Twitter has reinstated prominent neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin to Twitter, and the Daily Stormer publisher who has evaded a federal court order in Montana after he was found guilty of violating the civil rights of a Montana Jewish family has been […] The post Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Anti-LGBTQ+ Actor-Writer Kirk Cameron Shocked at Libraries' Rejection

Right-wing Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron is painting himself as a victim, with help from his allies at Fox News, because libraries aren’t interested in hosting him for a reading of his new children’s book, As You Grow. Fifty libraries from across the U.S. have either rejected...

