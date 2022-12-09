Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Large police presence at Columbia County apartment complex
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to Maj. Steve Morris wit the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office presence at Belmont Apartments was related to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Maj. Morris says the sheriff's office is questioning several individuals. ---------- ORIGINAL STORY: There is a large...
wfxg.com
Mother arrested after 6-month-old ingests fentanyl, dies in North Augusta, police say
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - Police in North Augusta have arrested 36-year-old Brittany Hamilton after they say her 6-month-old child died in her care. According to the incident report, Hamilton says she laid the 6-month down at her home on Green Forrest Drive in North Augusta back in October. Hamilton told police when she returned before taking a shower that the baby was lying in an unusual position.
WRDW-TV
New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
wfxg.com
Suspect charged with murder in connection to missing Wagner woman
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has formally charged Tony Berry with murder in connection to the kidnapping of a Wagner woman earlier this year. Krystal Anderson's family reported her missing on Aug. 23. It's believed she was with Berry, her ex-boyfriend when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Rd. Berry. He has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 29. The sheriff's office charged him with murder Tuesday afternoon.
wfxg.com
Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
WRDW-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
wfxg.com
Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
WRDW-TV
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
Man out on bond after being arrested by BCSO for driving under the influence
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Davis Beckham, of Madison, Georgia, who officers say was heavily intoxicated, was spotted getting out of a vehicle with a handgun and appeared to be […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools. At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County School District.
WLOS.com
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Martinez (Martinez, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Martinez on Friday morning. The accident happened at Columbia Road on Washington Road. The officials reported to the scene at around 6:15 a.m.
actionnews5.com
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
WRDW-TV
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of Greene Street’s lighting issue?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are still out on Greene Street, and now we’re learning why they were turned off in the first place. Officials say there were safety concerns with electricity from the streetlamps harming people and pets. To solve it, they turned off the lights, but...
