How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Related
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Sporting News
What is a dropkick? Giants punter Jamie Gillan uses little-known rule to try to salvage missed punt vs. Eagles
It's been tough sledding for the New York Giants. They'd lost two of their last three games heading into Sunday, and the game they didn't lose was a tie last week. As they continue to cling onto a potential playoff spot in the NFC, they had their recent struggles encapsulated in a punt from Jamie Gillan against the Eagles this week.
Sporting News
Why did the 49ers draft Brock Purdy? Revisiting San Francisco's savvy Mr. Irrelevant pick in 2022
The 49ers had much different quarterback plans for the 2022 NFL season than starting rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in Week 14. Little did they know that drafting the former Iowa State offensive leader with the No. 262 and final overall selection has become very relevant. Purdy was supposed to...
Sporting News
How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win
Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
Sporting News
Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'
Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
Sporting News
Who is Anthony Brown? Ravens rookie becomes Ravens' Lamar Jackson replacement after Tyler Huntley injury
The Ravens entered Week 14 already down their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, it appears that they are down their top backup, Tyler Huntley, as well. Tyler Huntley exited the Ravens vs. Steelers game midway through the third quarter after taking a big hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick on a short scramble.
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Sporting News
Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son
With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: What Dolphins' loss to Chargers means for division, wild-card races
The Dolphins' loss in Week 13 to the 49ers put their hopes of stealing the AFC East title from the Bills in jeopardy. Sunday night's loss to the Chargers in Week 14 makes the task even more difficult. Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 23-17...
Sporting News
Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB
For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
Tyler Huntley injury update: Ravens QB ruled out after taking blow to head vs. Steelers
When it rains it pours for the Ravens, who suffered their second injury to a quarterback in as many weeks Sunday. This time it's backup Tyler Huntley who is the injured party, having sustained a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot midway through the third quarter of Baltimore's Week 14 clash with Pittsburgh.
Sporting News
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star carted off the field after suffering gruesome knee injury vs. Buccaneers
The good vibes from Brock Purdy's impressive showcase vs. the Bucs summarily evaporated when San Francisco's star wideout Deebo Samuel went down clutching his left knee in the second quarter. Samuel crumbled to the turf after getting caught up in the crunch of a Rakeem Nunez-Roches tackle. Samuel's left foot...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson injury update: Broncos QB ruled out with concussion after hitting head hard vs. Chiefs
Russell Wilson was in the midst of one of his best outings with the Broncos on Sunday against the Chiefs. He wasn't able to finish it, however. Wilson suffered a head injury after a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter. The veteran quarterback hit his head hard on the turf after being tackled by L'Jarius Sneed.
Sporting News
Why did the Bills sign Cole Beasley? Buffalo turns to familiar face with Odell Beckham Jr.'s status uncertain
The holiday season is a time to see familiar and friendly faces. On Tuesday, the Bills brought back Cole Beasley, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, luring the slot receiver out of a short-lived retirement. Beasley played in 2022, a two-game stint with the Buccaneers before deciding to call it a career.
Sporting News
Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia
Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Comments / 0