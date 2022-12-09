How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO