ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'

The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win

Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'

Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
STARKVILLE, MS
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 15 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

As usual, late-season injuries are creating havoc during the fantasy football playoffs, creating even more start 'em, sit 'em headaches during a time when every lineup decision is already overly scrutinized. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to dish out Week 15 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Sporting News

Where is Bronny James going to college? Ohio State, USC among favorites to land LeBron's son

With Bronny James' senior season underway at Sierra Canyon, the anticipation around his college decision has intensified. The son of LeBron is a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He has gotten out to a strong start to his final high school season and will have the opportunity to shine in a massive spotlight game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB

For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia

Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups

Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy