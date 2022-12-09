ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Higher parking rates may be coming to North Myrtle Beach as expenses rise

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

A parking hike could be on the way for all city-owned lots in North Myrtle Beach as officials look to stay competitive with their neighbors.

The City Council on Dec. 5 had its first look at a measure increasing hourly rates from $2 to $3 in all public lots and rights-of-way except for Seaview in the Windy Hill area, where prices would also double to $2.

Municipal parking revenues have climbed by almost $394,000 since 2020, according to budget documents. Officials projected to collect $1.15 million in the current fiscal year, compared to $756,133 in 2020.

The changes could take effect next month, pending final City Council approval.

Other Horry County communities have reassessed their parking rates as well.

A new policy that took affect June 1 put meters at all beach access points in Surfside Beach. Officials also converted one-hour parking along Surfside Drive from Hollywood to Pinewood drives to paid.

The Sun News

