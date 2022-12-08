Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match
Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
Golf.com
LIV identified Michael Jordan, Augusta National members as prospective board members: Report
New details about the behind-the-scenes formation of LIV Golf’s breakaway league were revealed on Sunday when The New York Times published a report on findings obtained from confidential documents. According to the Times report, LIV initially intended to sign 12 of the world’s top players, including Tiger Woods and...
golfmagic.com
Colin Montgomerie: Tiger Woods should've retired in "glorious way" at St Andrews
European golf legend Colin Montgomerie believes Tiger Woods should've called time on his illustrious career when he was emotionally applauded by the St Andrews crowd at The 150th Open Championship. Speaking exclusively to The bunkered Podcast, Montgomerie said Woods could've retired at the top of the game at the world's...
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
golfmagic.com
JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
Thomas and Spieth trash talk Tiger and Rory after win in ‘The Match’
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla. Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3-and-2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy. “Hey Tiger and Rory … WHAT HAPPENED?” Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. “How do you lose to us two? It’s all right, everybody does.” The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “[W]e were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way,” Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward. It was Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods played competitive golf again Saturday. Here are 4 things we learned
In the pregame coverage for The Match on Saturday, Justin Thomas said that early in his career it took him a few rounds with Tiger Woods before he gathered the steel to ask Woods what he thought of Thomas’ game. When Thomas finally inquired, Woods didn’t sugarcoat his assessment: “You don’t have near enough shots.”
Golf Digest
Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
golfmagic.com
Why The TaylorMade P7MC Irons Are Our Favourite of 2022...
- One of the best feels of any iron in the game - Offer good workability for low-handicapped players, as well as a touch of forgiveness - The look has been enhanced from the last P7MC model. - Improvements could be seen as small and not significant enough to invest...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
golfmagic.com
Not everyone loses to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth - ask caddie Ian Finnis...
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in a joyous and flamboyant mood ahead of Christmas after securing a convincing win against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match. Spieth and Thomas made seven birdies in the 12-hole match at Pelican Golf Club to win 3&2. All four players had mics on and used carts for transportation around the course, which was played at night under the lights.
Watch: Player Hits Driver To Three Feet In Gale At Pebble Beach's Seventh Hole
The player overcame appalling weather conditions to leave a putt for birdie at the iconic par three
golfmagic.com
Golfer hits incredible shot in strong winds at one of WORLD'S GREAT PAR-3'S!
Pebble Beach has hosted six US Opens in its illustrious history and it has four more on the way, as well as four more US Women's Opens to look forward to between now and 2048. The game's greatest players have competed at the famous venue in California. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson have all won the US Open on the world-famous turf.
Golf Digest
Report: Confidential documents show LIV Golf signing each of the top 12 golfers, including Tiger, part of improbably ambitious initial plans
Confidential documents reviewed by the New York Times reveal a proposal put together by an outside consulting firm set fantastical, and borderline unrealistic, assumptions needed for Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to achieve financial success. A 2021 plan called “Project Wedge” from the firm McKinsey & Company outlined a number...
Golf.com
What really makes new golf clubs better than old ones?
How are new clubs better than old ones? is one of the most popular questions I get asked as someone that covers golf equipment. When I worked as a club fitter I would get asked similar questions about how players could see such large gains in distance and accuracy when upgrading to new clubs.
Golf.com
The Match broadcast review: Hits, misses from primetime golf under the lights
It was evening in the Tampa area and the stars were out, four of the game’s brightest, playing a different brand of golf that required a different kind of broadcast. TNT broke out all the bells and whistles to bring us the action and the antics from The Match, Saturday’s primetime charitable shindig pitting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Golf Digest
The quintessential American golf design like you've never seen it: Our exclusive drone tour of National Golf Links
If there’s a fountainhead of American golf design, it is National Golf Links of America. Courses had been built in the United States for nearly two decades prior to its opening in 1911, but none of them achieved the high standards National architect Charles Blair Macdonald envisioned possible for the youthful golf country, not even those he’d built.
